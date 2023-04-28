Microsoft makes DALL-E 2 powered Designer tool available for more users; here’s how it can up your social media game

Microsoft today announced the public preview of its AI-powered design tool called Microsoft Designer. It comes with an expanded set of features. This move is aimed at making Designer more accessible to users, and to help them create visuals, social media posts, invitations, and more using generative AI technology like Dall-E.

Microsoft Designer was initially announced in October 2022. The platform uses AI to create designs based on user input, and allows users to customise them with various design elements, fonts, and colours.

The expanded set of features being added to the Designer preview includes ability to generate written social media- popular captions and hashtags. It can now also create AI-powered animated visuals, complete with backgrounds and text transitions.

“Microsoft Designer is powered by AI technology, including DALL·E 2 by OpenAI, which means you’re able to instantly generate a variety of designs with minimal effort. Our cutting-edge AI supercharges your ideas,” the company wrote in a blog post.

With Microsoft Designer, you can build cards or social media posts from scratch without going through hundred of templates. “For example, with ‘start from scratch’ within Designer, you can simply describe an image you want to see, and the app does the work for you to create something totally unique.”

In a separate news, Microsoft has announced Phone Link for iOS to all Windows users. The feature allows iPhone users to make and receive phone calls, send and receive messages via iMessage, access their contacts, and view their phone notifications directly on their Windows PC. It will also users to stay connected with their friends and family using their Windows PC. Microsoft Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 is rolling out globally in 39 languages across 85 markets.