Indian-origin teen entrepreneur Rudrojas Kunvar has grabbed global attention after turning down a massive $300,000 (around Rs. 2.8 crore) offer to drop out of school. The 16-year-old prodigy chose instead to bootstrap his AI startup, Evion, rejecting the lure of early-stage venture capital. While most founders, especially in the fast-moving AI space, would readily accept such funding, Kunvar’s decision signals a rare conviction to build independently and retain full control at an early stage.

According to a report by Business Insider, Rudrojas Kunvar, based in Germantown, Maryland, received a lucrative offer from a venture capitalist last year. “It was definitely a rough couple of weeks of contemplating. That’s a lot of money,” Kunvar said, recalling the decision.

What is Evion?

Rudrojas Kunvar is the founder of Evion, which is a free AI-powered crop analysis tool that uses images captured by basic camera drones. The system analyses the images to generate a crop health map, helping farmers identify which areas need water or fertilizer. This tool is a revolutionary technology for farmers across the world.

Considering the impact of his start-up, Evion, Rudrojas said, “Farmers can use that to predict the future of their crops.” He added, “You can see what areas need more water or fertilizer, rather than just spraying everywhere.”

How did young Rudrojas come up with Evion?

Rudrojas Kunvar’s startup journey began during his time at Poolesville High School in Montgomery County, Maryland. This is an area in the U.S. boasting of a vast agricultural area. However, Rudrojas’s eureka moment came at a local community festival, where he chatted with farmers struggling to detect crop diseases or discoloration through guesswork alone.

He said, “I asked a farmer about how they’re able to tell when a disease is coming or what slight discoloration means. Essentially, he said he’s guessing. I spoke to a few other farmers, and I realized there was a common thread among all of their responses. This thread being failure in the detection of crop health. Although he initially explored autonomous drones, however he later pivoted to a smarter, affordable solution. This solution was AI that analyzes images from basic drone cameras, generating precise health maps to pinpoint needs for water or fertilizer.

Kunvar was partly inspired by Tesla’s camera-only autonomy, although he avoided costly sensors. After developing the AI model and logistics, he partnered with Jacob Lee, a tech-savvy collaborator, for acquiring users via cold emails and LinkedIn. Ultimately his success came through alliances with agricultural nonprofit organizations, enabling pilot runs. Today, farmers rely on Evion’s maps to boost yields.

Why did he reject the $300,000 offer?

It was during a meeting with a venture capitalist that Rudrojas Kunvar was offered $300,000 to drop out of high school and run his AI startup full-time. However, the 16-year-old said that he chose to stay in school and grow the startup on his own terms. He said he did not want the product to become profit-driven at the cost of accessibility.

Evion has since expanded its reach, with the technology now being used by farmers in North America, Southeast Asia, and India. Kunvar has also partnered with Jacob Lee to scale the platform and conducted pilot runs last year.