Make in India: iPhone maker to invest $500M in Telangana, new facility to create 25,000 jobs

Apple’s leading supplier Foxconn has announced plans to invest $500 million in the Indian state of Telangana, creating around 25,000 jobs in the initial phase of the project. The news was announced by Telangana minister KT Rama Rao today.

“Demonstrating the “Telangana Speed”, I am happy to announce the groundbreaking of first of Foxconn’s plants in Telangana at Kongar Kalaan today. With an investment of over $500M it shall create 25,000 direct jobs in first Phase,” Rao tweeted.

Demonstrating the “Telangana Speed”, I am happy to announce the groundbreaking of first of Foxconn’s plants in Telangana at Kongar Kalaan today



With an investment of over $500M it shall create 25,000 direct jobs in first Phase #Telangana #Foxconn pic.twitter.com/PHThJWxsfT — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 15, 2023

The Telangana government and Foxconn, in a joint statement, said that the new facility “is a promise to continue delivering world-class products to the markets, and a milestone for Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s global expansion strategy.” The Foxconn plant will be located near Hyderabad, specifically in Kongar Kalaan in Ranga Reddy district.

This investment marks a significant move for Foxconn, the world’s largest manufacturer of iPhones, as it looks opportunities to reduce its dependence on China due to various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems.

Apple has also been focusing on expanding its presence in India. The company recently launched two offline stores, in Mumbai and Delhi respectively. In addition to Telangana, Foxconn has also acquired a large plot of land near Bengaluru, where it plans to establish another manufacturing facility.

Separately, there are also news reports floating around that claim Apple has entered into a manufacturing contract with Tata for its upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in India.