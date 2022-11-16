How to use one WhatsApp account on two devices at the same time | Tech Tips

Popular messaging app, WhatsApp will soon be allowing its users to link their accounts to a secondary phone as well as an Android tablet. This new feature will be an expansion of the current feature, linked devices which was launched earlier this year.

Keep in mind that the latest feature is currently only launched for beta testers. It is yet to be launched for the public beta. It is expected that the feature will be launched in the coming months.

Talking about this development, currently, users can only access their existing accounts on only one smartphone. People are allowed to link up to four other devices such as laptops, tablets etc.

All those users who are currently using the beta version of WhatsApp, here’s how you can use one WhatsApp number on two mobile devices:

Start by opening the WhatsApp app on your primary phone. Then, tap on the three-dotted icon which will be present in the top right corner. Then again, tap on the ‘Linked devices’ option. Lastly, just tap on the ‘Link a device’ option which will show a QR code on the screen.

For the secondary device, being by sign up for the beta program. Open WhatsApp over there and simply log in. Then, on the secondary device tap on the three-dotted menu icon which will be present on the extreme top right corner of the screen. Tap on the ‘Link a device option. Lastly, you will need to scan the QR code which will be available on the primary device.

Other than this update, the company will also allow users to check the number of devices that have currently been linked to a particular account. By checking this, users will get a sense of security and they won’t have the fear that their account is being checked or tracked by someone else.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp to get DND mode support for missed calls, says report