Google has introduced a new music-creation capability within its Gemini chatbot, allowing users to compose tracks that match their mood. The feature is driven by Lyria 3, a newly unveiled model that can be accessed directly inside Gemini. With a simple text prompt—or even by uploading a photo or short video—users can generate an original 30-second piece of music.

Lyria 3, developed by Google DeepMind, is designed to make songwriting as easy as describing an idea. Whether it’s a playful tune inspired by a pet, a humorous clip, or a lighthearted R&B-style track about an everyday object, users only need to explain the concept in plain language. Gemini then produces a short, original composition based on that description. There’s no need to provide lyrics separately, as the system creates them automatically.

How the feature works

According to Google, Lyria 3 builds on earlier music models and delivers more nuanced, dynamic, and layered sound. Inside the app, users can fine-tune aspects such as genre, pace, and vocal style, giving them greater creative flexibility. The company says the tool is meant for fun, personalised music creation rather than professional studio production.

Rollout details

The update began rolling out on February 19, 2026. It is initially available on desktop, with mobile access expected shortly after. The feature is limited to users aged 18 and above and supports eight languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese. Those subscribed to Google AI Plus, Google AI Pro, and Google AI Ultra plans receive expanded usage limits.

Expansion to YouTube

Google is also extending Lyria 3 beyond Gemini. The model will power the Dream Track feature on YouTube, expanding access globally after its earlier debut in the United States.

Google’s Gemini ranks among the world’s most widely used digital tools, though it isn’t the earliest platform to offer music creation. Several services, including MusicGPT, Suno and Udio, already let users produce complete tracks across a variety of styles and genres. Compared with these options, Gemini focuses on speed and simplicity, making it better suited for casual, playful creations you can quickly share with friends and family.