Excitel partners with Disney+ Hotstar to offer 400Mbps speed internet, 550+ TV Channels, and more

Excitel, a home internet service provider in India, has announced its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, a popular streaming platform, to offer its subscribers access to premium content. Under this collaboration, Excitel’s new bundled plans enable users to enjoy their favourite shows, movies, and live sports on Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 599 per month, without any additional charges.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Excitel, bringing the expansive collection of premium content from Disney+ Hotstar to a fresh audience. This collaboration allows Excitel subscribers to enjoy a seamless entertainment experience, embracing a captivating blend of best-in-class local and international content across multiple devices,” stated Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, Head of Distribution & International at Disney Star.

Vivek Raina, CEO & Co-Founder of Excitel, expressed his thoughts on the partnership, stating, ” “We have associated with Disney+ Hotstar, the leading OTT platform in the country, bringing users an exceptional streaming experience at unbeatable speed, i.e 400mbps. We are ready to fuel the anticipated growth of India’s entertainment and broadband industries, giving Indian users and families access to a comprehensive entertainment package at an incredible price. To fully enjoy the 4K content and uninterrupted live streaming of sports events, a reliable and fast internet connection is crucial, and we look forward to offering fast paced internet combined with the best of content.”

Excitel’s new bundled plan offer a package, including 400 Mbps speed, 12 OTT channels, and over 550 TV channels. Furthermore, they recently introduced an annual plan at just Rs 999 per month, offering 300 Mbps Wi-Fi speed, 6 OTT app subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels, and a 32-inch Frameless Smart LED TV.

