Ex-OpenAI employees launch Claude AI chatbot to take on ChatGPT

ChatGPT has a new rival and this one is made by one of the ex-employees of the company that owns. Anthropic, a start-up co-founded by an ex-OpenAI’s employees, has launched a rival to ChatGPT dubbed as Claude.

While the core functionality of Claude is similar to that of ChatGPT, Anthropic claims that its tool is “less likely to produce harmful outputs, easier to converse with, and more steerable.”

While ChatGPT has a backing from tech giant Microsoft, Claude is supported by tech behemoth Google. Reportedly, the Mountain View-based giant invested $300 million into Anthropic. Google, in exchange of the money, has received a 10 per cent stake in the company. Anthropic h has Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider.

The use cases of Claude include tasks like summarising long inputs, perform search, writing creative content, generate codes and more. Anthropic says that users can also set the tone, personality and behaviour of Claude- something which isn’t available in ChatGPT as of now. Microsoft’s new Bing AI has “creative, balanced, and precise” option in setting but it sounds different from what Anthropic is offering in Claude.

“Claude is a next-generation AI assistant based on Anthropic’s research into training helpful, honest, and harmless AI systems,” writes company in its blog post adding that it is accessible through chat interface and API. It claims that Claude can perform a wide range of conversational and text processing tasks with “a high degree of reliability and predictability.”

Alike ChatGPT, Claude has two versions- a standard model and a cheaper and lighter model called Claude Instant. Claude Instant costs $0.43/ million characters for prompts and $1.45/ million characters for outputs. The standard Claude charges $2.90/ million characters for prompts and $8.60/ million characters for outputs. Both the models have a context window of 9000 tokens.

Anthropic has given Claude’s access to several companies including Quora, DuckDuckGo, Poe, Notion, Robin AI and Assembly AI.