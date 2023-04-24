ChatGPT effect: Google gives Bard ability to write code in more than 20 languages

Google’s generative AI model Bard can now do more than delivering “fresh high-quality responses.” Google has announced a major update to its generative AI model, Bard, which now includes programming and software development capabilities. Bard, which was originally developed to generate human-like interactions, has been trained on vast amounts of code and programming languages, enabling it to assist users in coding.

The new programming capabilities in Bard include the ability to write, explain codes, and debugging. Bard is trained on more than 20 programming languages, including C++, Go, Java, Javascript, Python and Typescript.

Google is also allowing users to easily export Python code to Google Colab eliminating the need to copy and paste. Bard can also help with writing functions for Google Sheets.

According to Google, Bard’s new capabilities could be particularly useful for novice programmers, who may struggle with programming for the first time, or if require some additional support to understand what a block of code might output. By using Bard, these developers could benefit from the model’s ability to explain code snippets.

Google has also noted that Bard could be for debugging code, even code that Bard wrote. “If Bard gives you an error message or code that doesn’t do what you intended, just tell Bard “this code didn’t work, please fix it,” and Bard can help you debug,” Google informs in its announcement blog post.

While the addition of programming capabilities to Bard sounds impressive, Google has warned users that the model is still in its early stages and may not be perfect.

“Bard is still an early experiment, and may sometimes provide inaccurate, misleading or false information while presenting it confidently. When it comes to coding, Bard may give you working code that doesn’t produce the expected output, or provide you with code that is not optimal or incomplete,” notes the company.

It recommends users to cross-check Bard’s responses and carefully test and review code for errors, bugs and vulnerabilities before relying on it.