BGMI gets Govt nod to resume India operations if it can clear strict ‘3-month trial’: Details  

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) may be given permission to resume operations in India after a strict 3-month trial, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said today. The trial approval is subject to PUBG Corp parent firm Krafton’s strict compliance of issues of server locations and data security. The government will keep a “close watch” on other issues of user harm and possible addiction before taking a final decision, the union minister added.

“This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security, etc,” Chandrasekhar tweeted.

"This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security, etc," Chandrasekhar tweeted.



The minister added that the government will keep a close watch on other issues of user harm and addiction in the next three months before a final decision is taken.

The minister’s clarification came after Krafton announced— earlier in the day— that it had seemingly received a go-ahead from authorities to resume BGMI operations in the country.

“We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said, adding that “We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform.”

"I would like to sincerely thank all our gamers and friends to enable this! We will continue to fulfill our commitment to India gaming industry," Sohn added.

The move comes less than two years after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile for allegedly engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, more specifically its links to Shenzhen-based Tencent Games. Krafton has—since then— tried to re-enter the country twice, first as PUBG Mobile India and later as BGMI.