scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

BGMI gets Govt nod to resume India operations if it can clear strict ‘3-month trial’: Details  

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) may be given permission to resume operations in India after a strict 3-month trial.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Updated:
BGMI India retrurn
Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar made the clarification today.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) may be given permission to resume operations in India after a strict 3-month trial, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said today. The trial approval is subject to PUBG Corp parent firm Krafton’s strict compliance of issues of server locations and data security. The government will keep a “close watch” on other issues of user harm and possible addiction before taking a final decision, the union minister added.

“This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security, etc,” Chandrasekhar tweeted.

Also Read | India bans 118 more Chinese mobile apps including PUBG Mobile over privacy concerns

Also Read

The minister’s clarification came after Krafton announced— earlier in the day— that it had seemingly received a go-ahead from authorities to resume BGMI operations in the country.

“We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said, adding that “We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform.”

Also Read | PUBG Mobile maker announces Battlegrounds Mobile India in fresh attempt to re-enter the country after government ban

The move comes less than two years after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile for allegedly engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, more specifically its links to Shenzhen-based Tencent Games. Krafton has—since then— tried to re-enter the country twice, first as PUBG Mobile India and later as BGMI.

More Stories on
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 15:26 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market