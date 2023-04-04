Apple’s future iPhone launch roadmap leaked: ProMotion in all iPhones, in-display Face ID and more

Apple may be planning to bring some big changes to its iPhones in the coming few years. According to famous display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone company could go all LTPO in 2025 with even base models to get 120Hz refresh rate support.

Young also shared a roadmap for future iPhones and its display technology through 2027. “Apple to go all LTPO in 2025, even base models to get 120Hz refresh, finally,” he tweeted.

According to the tweet, Apple could bring its ProMotion display technology to standard models of iPhones in the next two years. ProMotion is Apple’s way to address high refresh rate 120Hz display. The technology allows for smoother screen scrolling and video viewing by ramping up the refresh rate of display to 120Hz and also ramp down when needed to save power. It was first introduced in 2021 with iPhone 13 Pro models and so far has remained exclusive to the Pro models.

Young’s tweet also details on the various display technologies that could be used in iPhones over the next four years. According to the tweet, low power LTPO displays could arrive on the standard iPhone models in 2025 enabling ProMotion technology on those phones. This suggests that iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus (non-Pro models) could come with 120Hz high refresh rate and Always-on displays.

Apple’s interactive notch aka Dynamic Island which debuted on iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max last year could come across all models of iPhone 15 and iPhone 16, suggests Young’s roadmap.

According to Young, Apple is also planning to adopt under-display Face ID in iPhones but that could tale few more years to come. Young suggests that Apple could have its first iPhone series with in-display Face ID in 2027.

The Pro models of iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 could have under-display Face ID and a punch hole cutout for selfie camera.