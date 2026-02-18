Apple has finally announced its first event for this calendar year. The Cupertino tech giant has officially announced a special event on March 4, 2026, and it has already created a lot of excitement among Apple loyalists and experts too. The company is planning to hold special events in cities like New York, London and Shanghai.

Although Apple has not officially revealed what it will launch, reports suggest that several new products could be introduced.

The event invite shows a colourful Apple logo, which has led to speculation that some of the upcoming devices might come in new bright colours. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. IST), and it is expected that Apple will share updates through its official platforms.

A more affordable MacBook?

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple logo in the invite comprises the same colours that the company has been testing the low-cost MacBook which are light green, yellow, and blue.

One of the biggest rumours is that Apple may launch a laptop priced at around Rs. 50,000–Rs. 55,000. If this happens, it would be one of the most affordable MacBooks ever.

Unlike current MacBooks that use powerful M-series chips, this new model could run on an A-series chip, similar to the ones used in iPhones. It is expected to feature a 12.9-inch display, an aluminium body, and possibly new colour options like blue, yellow and pink. This device could target students and users who want a MacBook at a lower price.

Possible iPhone and iPad updates

Apple may also introduce the iPhone 17e at the event. It is expected to offer improvements such as MagSafe support, a new A19 chip, and slimmer bezels compared to the previous version. The iPhone 17e will bring some notable upgrades compared to the iPhone 16e, such as the A19 chipset, MagSafe support, and slimmer bezels on the front. However, the camera setup and the notch on the display may be carried over.

There are also rumours about updates to the iPad and iPad Air lineup. The iPad Air could finally get the M4 chipset. Though the design and features of the device will likely remain virtually identical to its predecessor.

Along with the new iPad Air, Apple may also launch the 12th generation iPad, which will likely use the A18 chipset from the iPhone 16.

Siri upgrades and AI

While Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of the fully overhauled Siri, we can still expect some notable changes to the company’s virtual assistant. The company may launch iOS 26.4 with a new version of Siri that would likely be run on Google Gemini as part of a billion-dollar deal.

What this means?

If these reports turn out to be true, Apple’s March 4 event could focus on making its products more accessible to a wider audience. A lower-priced MacBook, along with updates to iPhones and iPads, would help Apple attract new users while keeping its existing customers excited.