Apple made shoes are up for sale for over Rs 40 lakh, here’s what so special about it

When it comes to which company one desires to buy their gadgets from, Apple is on everyone’s mind. Not only for the sophistication it brings but also for its brand value. Although Apple is well-known for its iPhones, iPads, and laptops, many people might be surprised to learn that the tech company once made shoes. A pair of Apple employees’ limited-edition sneakers from the middle of the 1990s is currently for sale, and this news has taken everyone by surprise.

A pair of white trainers created by Apple Computer and Omega Sports have been advertised for sale on the website of renowned auction house Sotheby’s for $50,000 (Rs 41 lakh).

These shoes were for the employees of Apple, which was then known as Apple Computer, and were distributed at a national sales conference. The fact that these sneakers were never made available on the market makes the pair being sold valuable to collectors.

On Sotheby’s website, the description of these shoes read, “Custom-made for Apple employees, these ultra-rare sneakers were a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference in the mid-’90s. More than 22,000 Apple consumers purchased clothing and accessories from the brand in 1985, a testament to the public’s dedication across categories.”

Sotheby’s claimed that Apple would collaborate with well-known companies including Lamy, Honda, and Braun for a variety of white-label products. For these devices, Apple used to brand them on its own.

A second set of red laces will also be included in the shoe’s packaging for customization. The trainers feature imperfections, including light marks on the toe boxes and a yellowed tinge on the midsoles, despite being brand new and remaining in their original packaging.

Since they were never made available to the general public or put on the market, these shoes are regarded as “ultra-rare.”

This is not the first time that expensive Apple footwear has gone on sale. Another pair of Omega Sports Apple Computer trainers was put up for auction on the Heritage Auction House website in 2020, and after receiving 20 bids, it sold for $9,687 (Rs. 7.94 lakh). Another set of trainers discovered in a California garage sale were put up for auction in 2016 with a $30,000 (Rs. 24.60 lakh) starting bid.

More recently, Apple also sold off a new, unopened first-edition 4GB iPhone in an auction for a staggering price of $1,90,372.80 (Rs. 1.56 crore).

