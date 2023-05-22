Apple is apparently doubling down on machine learning, generative AI efforts: All we know so far

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a rage these days and no company today wants to miss this bus to future. Apple, that has cautiously stayed away from over hiring and its critical decisions have helped the company stay afloat during economic uncertainties, is now planning to fill about 176 job positions in the machine learning and AI sector.

These job roles are open across the Siri, Ios and macOS departments of the company. According to a Pocket-lint report state, Apple is looking to hire 68 professionals for the Siri department, 52 for iOS and 46 for the macOS section. The rest of the jobs left will require working with more than one product. There are also few job titles meant for generative AI. The job listing was spotted on Apple’s US career page.

While Apple did not announce any major AI-related initiative in its recent earnings report, the company however did highlight the importance of AI in its future plans. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that it’s “very important to be deliberate and thoughtful in how you approach these things.”

“And there’s a number of issues that need to be sorted, as is being talked about in a number of different places, but the potential is certainly very interesting.” He further added that Apple has made enormous progress integrating AI and machine learning throughout its ecosystem.

A separate report from Wall Street Journal reports that Apple has banned use of ChatGPT and similar AI chatbots at its workplace. Like many other companies that have restricted the use of such technology over the fear of data breach, Apple has also halted use of not just ChatGPT but also Microsoft’s Copilot for the same reason. Reportedly, the company is working on its own AI technology.