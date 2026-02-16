Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, has forecasted that large language models (LLMs) are advancing quickly toward fully autonomous, multi-stage software development — allowing humans to shift from hands-on coding to high-level supervision and achieve up to 100x productivity gains. Speaking at the inauguration of Anthropic’s new Bengaluru office, Amodei described the transition from task-specific assistance to complete end-to-end execution in software engineering.

“I think on software, we’re starting to go more end-to-end. The models are starting to do multi-stage workflows and humans can step into the role of supervisors and accelerate themselves by a factor of 10x to 100x,” said Amodei. He urged companies to prepare early, advising leaders to “skate to where the puck is going,” i.e., build infrastructure and processes today that anticipate capabilities arriving within the next one to two years.

Amodei pointed out that LLMs are already absorbing substantial work in finance, legal, communications, and enterprise functions, opening doors for new startups while driving unprecedented efficiency.

Amodei highlighted what Claude can do in India’s business scene

Amodei highlighted the expanding agentic capabilities around Claude, fueled by open-source plug-ins that now support critical business areas:

– Productivity and enterprise search

– Sales, data analysis, and marketing

– Customer support and product management

– Biology and scientific research

These developments arrive against a backdrop of heightened investor concern over AI automation. A recent global IT sector sell-off erased approximately $300 billion in market capitalisation, with fears intensified by Anthropic’s release of advanced tools for corporate legal teams. Indian IT stocks were also affected, reflecting broader worries about the future of traditional outsourcing models.

India’s unique position in the AI transformation

Amodei highlighted India’s exceptional potential to lead responsible AI adoption at scale. He described the country as offering “one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises,” citing its extraordinary technical talent, large-scale digital infrastructure, and proven ability to leverage technology for societal improvement.

The Bengaluru office launch aligns with Anthropic’s partnerships with organisations such as Karya and nonprofits like Digital Green, aimed at improving Claude in 10 Indian languages and tailoring models for local use cases in agriculture, law, and beyond.