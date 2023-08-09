Airtel gives Wynk Music Dolby Atmos upgrade as music streaming war heats up

Airtel is giving a boost to its popular music streaming app Wynk. The company has announced a major upgrade to Wynk Music app by adding support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio at no additional cost.

Wynk’s Dolby Atmos music catalogue and playlists will include songs across eight languages from popular music labels such as Yash Raj Films (YRF), Saregama, Phonographic Digital Limited (PDL) and many more.

Dolby Atmos is a surround sound technology that offers a more immersive listening experience. It can be heard through compatible headphones or speakers, and give a feeling of music coming from all around you.

Airtel’s Wynk Music is now one of the few music streaming apps in India to offer Dolby Atmos. Other apps that support Dolby Atmos include Apple Music and Amazon Music HD.

Karan Grover, senior director, Commercial Partnerships IMEA Dolby Laboratories said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Wynk Music and bring this revolutionary music experience to more music fans, taking their music experience to the next level. Whether listening at home or on the go, nothing takes listeners right inside the song like Dolby Atmos.”

Launched in 2014, Wynk crossed 1 lakh download in 4 days in the same year. In 2019, it crossed 100 million installs. Last year it launched Wynk Studio- a program to support music artists to launch their original songs and reach a wide audience.

Wynk subscription is free with some of the Airtel’s recharge plans. Other users can get it at Rs 49 a month or Rs 301 a year. The music streaming market saw another major update today with Apple Music launching a new Discovery Station feature. This feature is designed to help users discover new music that they might like.

