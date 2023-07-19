5 Gmail shortcuts you probably didn’t know about | Tech Tips

When it comes to emailing, Gmail is the service that most of us opt for. From emailing your bosses to emailing all the important lecture notes to your friends, Gmail has been the companion that we never knew how much we needed. Now, while constructing the body for the email, we often spiral into thinking about how to make the entire process easier and smoother.

Even within Gmail, there are two variants. One is the free Gmail that most of us use for our personal work, and the other is business Gmail, which is known as Google Workspace. The workspace is specifically designed for business use and comes with business Gmail and team management capabilities.

Nevertheless, the entire process of writing an email can be made easier if you familiarise yourself with these shortcuts, but before you can use any of them, you will be required to turn on the shortcuts.

To turn on the Gmail shortcuts, open your Gmail account on the web. Then click on the settings option that you will see on the top right of your window. After this, locate the “General” tab. Beneath the General tab, one will find “Keyboard shortcuts.” When you turn it on, you will be able to use the shortcuts. Before exiting the window, make sure you click on “Save Changes.”

There are a number of shortcuts. However, these five are the most useful ones that will make your work easier.

If you have a tendency to mark your emails as read or unread, then these shortcut keys will make your task easier. Click Shift + I to mark your emails as read,” and click on Shift + U to mark your emails as “unread.” If you tend to star mark your emails to organise your inbox, then click G followed by S. Click on the two letters quickly; one should follow the other. This will take you straight to the starred conversations. While composing the email, if you find switching between keyboard and trackpad or mouse troublesome, you can click on the tab button to quickly switch between the email body, subject line, and recipients’ addresses. When you are reading an email but do not know what to reply to or do not wish to reply, then click on U and swiftly jump back into the inbox.

When you spend most of your time in your Gmail inbox, these shortcut keys can make it easier to jump between emails. When you press J, you can jump back to the previous message, and when you press K, you can jump to the new message.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook