1.Book: Mega Builds

Author: Fred Mills

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Pages: 320, Price: Rs 1099

Fred Mills, the founder of global construction platform The B1M, takes you inside ten of the most extraordinary engineering projects that are reshaping our modern world. From a 170-km-long smart city in Saudi Arabia, to Japan’s levitating railway, Mills delivers an eye-opening tour of the biggest engineering challenges set to change the world as we know it. Mega Builds demystifies the complexities while exploring the economic, environmental and societal stakes of building at unprecedented scale.

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2. Book: Who Owns the Past?

Author: Shaan Kashyap

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Pages: 336, Price: Rs 799

Why does history in India ignite such fierce debate? Who gets to shape the story of a nation—and to what end? In Who Owns the Past?, historian Shaan Kashyap delivers a gripping, deeply researched account of how India’s history has been written, rewritten, contested, and politicised from the colonial era to the age of social media. This is not just a book about the past—it’s about the power struggles that define the present.

3. Book: Master of Lies

Author: Piers Blofeld

Publisher: Hachette

Pages: 384, Price: Rs 2399

In a brilliant feat of literary detective work, Master of Lies tells the extraordinary untold story of Anthony Blunt’s life as a spy. Based on extensive research into newly released files, he is revealed as not simply ‘the fourth man’, but the most dangerous spy of the 20th century. During the war, as the fate of the world hung in the balance, Blunt’s intelligence was being fed straight on to the desks of Hitler, Stalin and Churchill.

4. Book: Feminism for a World on Fire

Authors: Natasha Walter

Publisher: Hachette

Pages: 368, Price: Rs 899

How can women defend their rights and freedoms in this dangerous world? In Feminism for a World on Fire, Natasha Walter moves decisively beyond individualism to build a vision of a rooted feminism that can connect women’s liberation to other movements for equality and environmental protection. A world where women can thrive together on a flourishing planet may sometimes seem like a distant dream—but it is still within our grasp.

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5. Book: Once the Deed Is Done

Authors: Rachel Seiffert

Publisher: Hachette

Pages: 464, Price: Rs 1925

Drawing on the overlooked history of the millions of foreign labourers forced to work inside Nazi Germany,Rachel Seiffert’s Once the Deed Is Done is a cold-eye novel about guilt, denial and the uneasy aftermath of survival. Moving between townspeople, refugees and children who notice what adults refuse to acknowledge, Seiffert examines the moral fog left behind when violence becomes ordinary.