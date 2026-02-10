In an ode to Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju, Tata Group’s watch giant, Titan, launched a timepiece to honour him as the ‘Titan of the Year’. What stood for a global win for India is now a wrist-piece whose luxury knows no bounds. And no, it’s not a diamond-loaded watch, but exudes the timeless elegance of a chessboard.

Worth nearly Rs 70,000, this year’s tribute is the second edition after the company’s earlier release honouring Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma. Called the ‘Unity Watch’, it is currently priced at Rs 34,995. It features a celestial midnight blue dial, the Indian tricolour, and an engraving of “Saare Jahan Se Acha”.

Checkmating luxury

Titan’s watch honouring Gukesh is right out of the fantasy of chess enthusiasts. The timepiece is crafted with rare earth minerals, Tiger Eye and Agate. Set in the timeless chessboard squares, the dial is a hidden tribute to the game of kinds. The hour markers follow the pattern of chess moves – with the Queen at 12 O’clock, Rook at 9 O’clock, Bishop at 3 O’clock, and King at 6 O’clock.

ALSO READ Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 42 lakh Tiffany brooch steals the spotlight during Mumbai outing with Kareena Kapoor

The hands also feature a Grandmaster trophy Knight counterpoise. With a 7A20 movement, it has a 40-hour power reserve and 22 jewels for long-lasting performance. A sapphire crystal on both the front and caseback ensures durability and comes with a Knight motif and the message “Youngest World Chess Champion at 18″. Completing the limited edition watch comes a personalised signed note from Gukesh.

Gukesh’s revolutionary feat

Gukesh, who achieved the historic win at the young age of 18, had dominated Indian chess on the global stage. Silencing champions from Europe and the US, Dommaraju joined the legends like Viswanathan Anand and young talents like Praggnanandhaa R, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Nihal Sarin.

The chess prodigy defeated Ding Liren in Singapore to become the youngest world champion in 2024, breaking Garry Kasparov’s 39-year-old record. In fact, he achieved the GM title at the age of 12 and surpassed Anand’s global feat in 2023.