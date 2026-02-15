It’s not every day you see a Bollywood star trading the glitz of Mumbai for a life where they’re literally picking dinner from their own backyard. But that is exactly what Sameera Reddy has done. She’s always been the kind of person to tell it like it is. Whether she’s talking about gray hair, ‘mom-guilt,’ or body changes, and her home in Goa is just a natural extension of that honest, down-to-earth vibe.

She recently opened the doors to her multi-storey bungalow in Porvorim, and honestly, it feels less like a celebrity house and more like that one friend’s place where you can actually kick off your shoes and relax.

The ‘third child’ in the driveway

The first thing that catches your eye isn’t a flashy Italian sports car. Instead, tucked away in the greenery, is a vintage Contessa. It belongs to her husband, Akshai Varde, and Sameera calls it their ‘third child’ because it gets just as much pampering as their actual kids. It’s got that cool, old-school charm that perfectly sets the tone for the rest of the house.

Sameera calls vintage Contessa their ‘third child’ (Image Source: YouTube)

Living off the land

The real heart of the property is the garden. It’s massive and messy in the best way possible. Right now, as we hit the middle of February 2026, the cashew season in Goa is in full swing. Sameera’s trees are loaded with fruit, and she’s been sharing the joy of the ‘Urrak’ season with her followers, showing off the golden cashew apples.

But it’s not just cashews. The yard is a tropical forest of mango, coconut, and chikoo trees. During a walkthrough of her home, she casually plucked a chikoo straight from a branch to snack on. She even mentioned that a lot of what she uses in her kitchen, like fresh curry leaves and bananas, comes straight from a few steps outside her front door. It’s a true ‘Susegad’ life where nature isn’t just a view; it’s part of the family.

A home that breathes

Inside, the house is all about being airy and simple. You won’t find heavy, expensive velvet curtains or gold-plated furniture here. The drawing room is wide open, with huge glass doors that lead out to a deck. The colors are inspired by the Goan coast, lots of soft blues, whites, and light wood.

The house is all about being airy and simple (Image Source: YouTube)

The kids’ spaces feel lived-in and real. Her daughter Nyra has her dolls, and her son Hans has his piano. The best part? Almost every single room in the bungalow opens up to a balcony. It’s designed so the breeze from the paddy fields flows right through the house, making it feel fresh and cool even without the AC.

The table rule

In the dining area, Sameera shared a simple but firm family rule: no phones at the table. She’s a big believer in actually talking to each other during meals. Even their fridge is a map of their life, covered in magnets from every single country they’ve traveled to.

Family rule: no phones at the table (Image Source: YouTube)

Watching the sun go down

If you go up to the terrace, you’ll see why they moved here. It overlooks vast green paddy fields, and it’s the family’s favorite spot to watch the sunset. Sameera uses this space for her morning workouts and quiet evenings.

In every corner, the house feels like Sameera, unfiltered, warm, and totally rooted. It’s a place built for making memories, not just for taking pictures.