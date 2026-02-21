Nita Ambani welcomed former US First Lady and long-time friend Hillary Clinton into her Mumbai home on Friday, amidst Mumbai Climate Week 2026. The lavish 27-storey building is the home of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family, as well as hundreds of full-time staffers. Clinton attended a pooja ceremony and enjoyed musical performances during her short visit.

With a display of Indian art and heritage, Nita Ambani gave Hillary a walk through their mansion, from a lavish altar to an extravagant pooja room. Ambanis, who hold true pride in Indian culture, also showcased some carefully curated pieces from across the regions of India. From a sitar performance to a carefully crafted meenakari Indianised chess set, the Reliance Industries matriarch gave it her all.

Nita Ambani welcomes Hillary Clinton

Sharing a warm embrace, both Mukesh and Nita Ambani received the former First Lady upon her arrival at their residence. As they welcomed her with a gracious hug, Nita Ambani was seen in an exquisite chiffon floral saree and paired it with minimal crystal jewellery. Clinton, on the other hand, was wearing a minimal off-white tweed suit.

At the epitome of minimalist elegance, they walked her through the lavish entrance, which had a chandelier, right from a royal palace. A passage that led up to their pooja room, it was lit up like nothing short of a celebration. As the lifts led up both Nita Ambani and Hillary Clinton to the floor, it opened to a lavish, symmetrical hall.

A heavy layer of security surrounded one of the wealthiest families in the world. But the passage led to an ornate pooja room like no other. A door with silver carvings, the entire hall was made of faultless white marble. Featuring the iconic silver nandis, it opened to a huge picture of Lord Vishnu, near the idols of several Hindu deities. With a priest present inside the hall, a sitar player was there to grace the rituals.

Mrs. Nita and Mr. Mukesh Ambani warmly welcomed Secretary Hillary Clinton to their home for a celebration of friendship and culture. The evening was brought alive by India's rich artistic traditions including a soulful Sitar recital and a showcase of our timeless crafts like… pic.twitter.com/RJsi2dMY4B — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) February 20, 2026

Inside the hall, the family had also placed an image of Dhirubhai Ambani to honour and respect the empire he had left behind. Nita Ambani and Clinton then appeared, praying in front of the bejewelled marble idols of Lord Krishna and Radha, after the Ambanis explained the significance of the rituals.

Two skilled sitar players also displayed their talent as they played the tunes of Atithi Devo Bhava, which stands for ‘guest is god’, at the entrance. Nita Ambani then quipped, “they’re so beautiful themselves,” praising the young talent.

Isha Ambani welcomes Hillary Clinton

As Isha Ambani welcomed their guest, she opted for a minimal skirt ensemble. Wowing in pastel colours, Isha Ambani’s old-money look was enhanced by her button-down shirt meeting a skirt, which gave her a professional silhouette. The look was completed with a blush-pink sache and a sparkling pair of diamond earrings.

They also showcased products from Nita Ambani’s newly launched brand, Swadesh, which honoured the local artisans of India. A feature which stood out was a chess set made in meenakari, which fascinated Clinton quite a lot.