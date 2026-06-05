Riding high on the historic success of “Blinding Lights,” Abel Tesfaye, known globally as The Weeknd, became the highest-paid musician of 2025. His financial triumph was capped off in late 2025 by a monumental deal with Lyric, an investment firm that acquired a stake in his music catalogue for a reported $1 billion. To add to his accolades, the “Starboy” singer was recently named to the prestigious Forbes list of 50 Iconoclasts for 2026.

With a net worth estimated at $600 million by Celebrity Net Worth, The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour has officially become the highest-grossing tour by a male solo artist. Scheduled to wrap up in Asia later this year, the tour has already sold over 7.5 million tickets across 153 shows.

Like many elite R&B and pop icons, Tesfaye doesn’t shy away from enjoying his wealth. His lifestyle features an opulent real estate empire, a staggering car collection, and top-tier luxury travel. These aren’t just ordinary properties and vehicles; they are multi-million dollar architectural marvels and engineering masterpieces.

Inside The Weeknd’s Real Estate Empire

As a savvy real estate investor, Abel has built a portfolio focused heavily on privacy, strategic locations, and asset appreciation. His properties are tucked away in ultra-exclusive enclaves like Bel-Air, Hidden Hills, Tribeca, and most recently, Coral Gables.

His flagship Bel-Air mansion, purchased for a reported $70 million in 2021 according to The Wall Street Journal, stands as one of Los Angeles’ largest celebrity estates. Spanning an incredible 33,000 square feet, the main house famously served as a filming location for his HBO series The Idol. The sprawling estate features a professional gym, a private movie theater, a state-of-the-art music studio, a sauna, a hammam, and a stunning indoor pool.

Moving east, his Miami estate is equally breathtaking. Priced at $54.9 million according to Architectural Digest, the Mediterranean-style dwelling occupies a 1.24-acre peninsula. The waterfront property boasts a double-height lobby that looks directly out onto a spectacular 62-foot rectangular infinity pool.

While he loves luxury spaces, Abel once shared a surprisingly grounded perspective on his properties, telling an interviewer:

“No house has really been a home to me. For most of my career, I’ve been on the road. I really worked hard to get to touring in the stadiums, and the cost was not getting too attached to where I live or where I stay.”

This sentiment explains why he occasionally parts with his assets, such as his massive Hidden Hills pad, which he sold to Madonna for $19 million. That nearly three-acre estate featured a main house, a two-bedroom guesthouse, a remodeled barn, a theater, a wine cellar, a gym, a full-sized basketball court, a pool, a spa, and a cabana.

The Superstar Flex: A Look Inside Abel’s Garage

The Weeknd’s taste for fine engineering translates directly into his garage, where he has amassed a car collection worth an estimated $2.5 million, according to Motorius.

Among his prized possessions is an iconic vintage Porsche 911 from the G-Series—a classic staple in any serious collector’s garage. He also famously featured his own orange McLaren P1, a rare British hypercar with legendary taillights, in the music video for “Starboy.”

Adding to his exotic European fleet is a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which shines as a crown jewel in his collection. Before it was discontinued, this aggressive supercar commanded a base price of roughly $517,000 (around Rs 6.25 crore). For daily driving, Abel balances track-ready supercars with elite utility and luxury, frequently steering a sleek Bentley and a powerful Mercedes-AMG G63, which boasts a hand-built 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine pushing out 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.