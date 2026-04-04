Bandra has long been Bollywood’s favourite neighbourhood, and somewhere within its leafy lanes sits Satguru Sharan – the address that Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and their boys Taimur and Jeh call home. This sprawling, multi-floor residence is as much a statement of old-world aristocracy as it is of contemporary Bollywood glamour.

Valued at over Rs 100 crore, the apartment has become one of the most talked-about celebrity homes in the country – and for good reason too.

Finding their forever home

Saif and Kareena lived in a luxurious apartment at Fortune Heights for almost 11 years before they moved to their current home. Their earlier Bandra residence was a luxurious space in its own right. Designed with a minimalist approach that featured warm lighting, the space looked modern yet homely. Along with elegant wooden furniture and a personal library for Saif, the home had the best of both world’s. But the young family would soon outgrow it with the birth of their second son, Jeh.

As the family of three became a family of four, a larger and more private home called out to the couple.

In 2021, Saif and Kareena moved from Fortune Heights to Satguru Sharan, an ultra-luxurious 12-storey building in Bandra, with the shift aimed at accommodating their growing family in a larger, more spacious home that provided better privacy and security.

According to property documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Saif originally purchased the place from Satguru Builders in April 2012 for Rs 23.50 crore – a price that, in the years since, has gone up dramatically.

The building and its most famous residents came into global focus in January 2025 when an intruder broke into the residence in the early hours of the morning, attacking Saif with a knife. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital and underwent surgery. The harrowing incident, while deeply unsettling, brought unprecedented attention to the address that Bollywood’s most photographed couple calls home.

Inside the Rs 100 crore dream: Interiors, amenities and aesthetic

The property is currently valued at over Rs 103 crore and is spread across four floors of the 12-storey building according to a GQ India feature on the home. With a worth like that, it is safe to say that the house itself has extraordinary features. With five bedrooms, a gym, a music room, and six terrace balconies just being the starting point, let us take a look at the other details that make the house shine.

Designed by interior designer Darshini Shah – who was also behind the Fortune Heights apartment – the home was built to feel familiar yet better than the last. In an interview with the Times of India ahead of the move, Shah revealed that the couple had been so comfortable in their old home that the brief was simple: recreate that warmth, but bigger.

The interiors reflect exactly that. Pastel walls, warm wooden flooring, a cream sofa, and a Turkish rug in deep red and maroon bring the living room to life, while Victorian-inspired black-and-white chequered flooring runs through other areas of the home, as noted in multiple décor features.

Saif’s love for literature gets its own corner – a custom-designed in-home library with antique bookshelves and a lantern-style lamp. Kareena’s walk-in closet, which she has offered glimpses of on Instagram, is a dream in itself: mirrored walls, designer lighting, a glamorous vanity and shelves lined with luxury bags and shoes.

The children’s rooms, done in soft pastels with jungle-themed wallpaper, are a playful contrast to the more refined rest of the home. And crowning it all is a private terrace pool – a favourite spot for Taimur, Jeh, and their cousin Inaaya – complete with outdoor furniture for leisurely weekend brunches.