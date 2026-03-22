When it comes to real estate, BTS’s Jin does not do things by halves. The eldest member of the global K-pop phenomenon made headlines in 2025 when he purchased his third home at Hannam The Hill – South Korea’s most prestigious and expensive apartment complex – for 17.5 billion won, equivalent to approximately Rs 107 crore, paid entirely in cash.

With the BTS Arirang comeback bringing renewed global attention to all seven members, Jin’s extraordinary Seoul home is once again in the spotlight. Here is a look inside.

The address: Korea’s most coveted zip code

As per Korea JoongAng Daily and Alpha Economy, Hannam The Hill is renowned as Korea’s most expensive apartment complex, built on the former Dankook University site in the Hannam-dong neighbourhood of Seoul’s Yongsan District. The development features 32 buildings with two basement levels through 12 floors above ground, housing a total of 600 units.

The complex is nestled on the foothills of Maebongjae Mountain, offering serene living with stunning surroundings: lush greenery, proximity to the Han River and fresh air that is rare to find in the heart of Seoul. The low-rise structure of the buildings also ensures exceptional privacy – an important factor for the star as popular as a Jin.

Numerous political figures, business leaders and celebrities live at this address according to Koreaboo, including actors Han Hyo Joo, So Ji Sub and Jun Ji Hyun, singer Rain and his wife Kim Tae Hee, and rapper G-Dragon, who reportedly owns a penthouse in the building.

Jin himself described the neighbourhood warmly on tvN’s variety show Handsome Guys, saying: “First of all, the neighbourhood is really quiet. There are lots of famous restaurants. People often arrange to meet up in Hannam-dong. Living here, you can hear languages from all over the world.”

A look inside BTS Jin’s softly luxurious apartment

According to Koreaboo, a standard unit at Hannam The Hill consists of one master bedroom, two additional bedrooms, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen with modern and luxurious interiors. The bathroom alone features a typical Korean wooden jacuzzi tub and granite floors – stepping inside feels more like entering a high-end spa than a residential bathroom.

The overall design concept is modern minimalist, featuring a dominant choice of white on the ceilings and walls as per Zapzee – a clean, uncluttered aesthetic that feels both deeply luxurious and quietly understated. Large windows allow generous natural light to flood the living spaces, while the low-rise structure of the complex means that views of the surrounding mountains and greenery are a constant feature of daily life.

AllKpop reports that the complex’s shared amenities are equally impressive: on the first floor, residents have access to a screen golf course, swimming pool, health club and sauna, while the second floor houses a cafe, reading room and guest house.

Tthe complex is also surrounded by beautiful walking trails and convenient outdoor elevators, with charming small shops and upscale restaurants nestled in the picturesque alleys just outside its gates. For Jin – a man who has spent years performing in front of stadiums of screaming fans – the calmness of Hannam The Hill is a necessity after a life spent amongst the clamour of fans and critics alike.