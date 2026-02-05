The India Art Fair is back for its 17th year, and it is easily the biggest event in Delhi this February. From February 5 to February 8, 2026, the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla will turn into a massive cultural hub. It has grown into much more than just a place to buy and sell paintings; today, it is a space where huge museum-style art meets local street style, and where world-famous experts chat with young creators from across South Asia.

What to expect at India Art Fair 2026

Walking through the fair feels like stepping into a living museum. While you’ll see traditional paintings and sculptures, they are often experimental. You might see art made from recycled metal pipes, burnt wood, or even digital installations that you can interact with.

This year, a big highlight is Afrah Shafiq’s ‘A Giant Sampler’ on the fair’s facade. It’s an installation that mixes old-school embroidery motifs with Augmented Reality (AR). Another must-see is Paresh Maity’s ‘Recycle of Life,’ a 200-foot-long project made of burnt wood that talks about saving our environment.

If you’re looking for art that feels ‘real’ and tactile, you should definitely head to Booth L 08. There, KYNKYNY Art Gallery is presenting a special show called ‘Material Intelligence,’ which is less about just looking at a pretty picture and more about understanding how things are actually made.

The booth features three fascinating artists: Sandilya Theuerkauf, who uses bits and pieces found in the forest like bark, seeds, and thorns to create incredibly delicate sculptures; Meenal Singh, who makes ‘liquid landscapes’ by letting oil paint flow naturally across the canvas without ever using a brush; and Janardhanan Rudhramoorthy, who manages to make heavy iron and steel look as light as a bird’s nest while exploring ideas of the human body and space.

Essential details for your visit

The fair is open for a full eight hours each day, but the schedule varies slightly:

Feb 5-6: Reserved for VIP Previews (3:00 pm onwards on Thursday; 11:00 am on Friday).

Feb 7-8: Open to the general public. Saturday hours are 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, while Sunday wraps up a bit earlier at 6:00 pm.

Tickets: Prices start at Rs 800 and must be booked in advance via BookMyShow. There are no tickets sold at the gate!

VIP Lounge at India Art Fair

For the fifth year in a row, The Leela Palace New Delhi is the official hospitality partner for the fair. They really step up the luxury by setting up a special VIP Lounge, the high-end experience continues even when you’re taking a break from the art. It’s their way of making sure the ‘art feel’ follows you throughout the day.

Whether you’re a serious collector looking for your next big piece or just someone looking for a cool way to spend a Saturday afternoon, the India Art Fair 2026 is definitely the place to be.