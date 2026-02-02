Nearly two decades after The Devil Wears Prada became a pop-culture touchstone, 20th Century Studios has finally unveiled the first trailer for its much-anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2. The new preview confirms the return of the original power players, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci as the story heads back to the cut-throat world of fashion journalism.

Set once again in New York City, the sequel revisits the sleek offices of Runway Magazine. Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, Emily Charlton, and Nigel Kipling are stepping into a fashion landscape that has changed dramatically since 2006. The trailer hints at shifting power dynamics and the price of staying relevant in an industry now driven by digital media and instant reinvention.

Miranda’s ‘dementia’ or peak main character energy?

While the makers are keeping major plot details under wraps, the trailer suggests that Miranda Priestly’s iron grip on fashion may finally be facing real challenges. The footage opens with a callback to the first film before revealing Andy Sachs’ return to Runway as the new Features Editor.

In the trailer’s most talked-about moment, Andy greets Miranda with warmth and confidence, only to be met with total indifference. Miranda genuinely seems to have no clue who she is. When she asks Nigel if he knows the woman, he quips, “She was one of the Emilies,” a perfect nod to the original film.

Fans on social media have exploded with theories. One viewer wrote, “Miranda completely forgetting the events of the first movie because they were beneath her is a great move,” while others joked that Miranda is simply imbuing “overabundance of main character energy.” A few more skeptical fans on Reddit even wondered if the plot involves a health twist, with one user asking, “So… is this one about how the boss has dementia? Because that’s the vibe I’m getting.”

Fan reactions: ‘Shaking Crying Screaming’

The internet has been in a full meltdown since the clip dropped. On X (formerly Twitter), the hashtag #TheDevilWearsPrada2 trended within minutes. “SHAKING CRYING SCREAMING HYPERVENTILATING!!!” one fan wrote, shows the chaos that followed the release. Another added, “We are so back. If fashion had a religion, Miranda Priestly would be God.”

Many fans pointed out that Meryl Streep rarely does sequels, which has given them high hopes for the script. One admirer summed it up: “Getting Meryl back alone says everything. Crazy to think we waited 20 years for this, and it already feels worth it.” Others were thrilled to see the original “Emilies” back together, with a fan noting, “That ‘one of the Emilies’ line just cleared my skin and fixed my life.”

When is Devil Wears Prada 2 releasing?

The sequel is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026. The original creative team is also back, including director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna. This reunion has reassured long-time followers, with one fan commenting, “They’ve got the same studio, director, writer, and cast, this has all the ingredients to be something very good.”

While some skeptics worry if a “print media” story can stay relevant in 2026, the trailer promises a timely, stylish return. As one fan perfectly put it: “Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but Miranda Priestly returning to theaters definitely is.”