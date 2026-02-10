Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, has slowed down at the box office after a fair opening weekend. The film collected roughly Rs 25 lakh on its first Monday, a drop of close to 45 per cent compared to its opening day. The fall suggests that the initial interest around the film has not fully carried into the weekdays.

Vadh 2 box office collection

The film had shown some traction over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which gave it a reasonable base. However, the sharp dip on Monday has put the film on an average track. As per Sacnilk, total collections now at around Rs 2.30 crore nett, Vadh 2 is likely to finish its first week near the Rs. 3 crore mark. For a film like this, holding steady on Monday would have made a big difference, but that did not happen.

Discounted tickets affecting box office collections?

Another issue impacting the film’s business is the Buy-One-Get-One offer currently running in cinemas. While the reported nett figures look acceptable on paper, the real money coming in is much lower because of discounted tickets. This makes the Monday drop more significant, as the actual revenue is far below what the topline numbers suggest.

Sequel shows clear growth over original

In comparison to the first film, Vadh 2 has performed far better. The original Vadh had a very limited release and ended its lifetime run at just Rs. 65 lakh. The sequel, on the other hand, is now heading towards a lifetime total of around Rs. 3.50 crore to Rs. 4 crore, depending on how it holds once O Romeo releases and screens are reassigned.

Trade reactions remain mixed

Not everyone in the trade is willing to see this as a positive. Some have openly questioned the need for a sequel, with one portal even suggesting that the second part should not have been made. That view feels short-sighted, especially when the film has managed to multiply the business of its predecessor by several times.

A bigger issue beyond numbers

At a time when the Hindi film industry regularly faces long gaps between releases, writing off smaller films that are at least finding some audience support seems counterproductive. Box office figures matter, but cinema is also about giving space to stories that don’t fit the usual commercial mould. Dismissing such films outright only shrinks the already limited theatrical space for small and mid-budget projects.