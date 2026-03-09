The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has completed ten days in theatres and continues to collect steady numbers at the box office. The film stars Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

The movie had already created a lot of buzz before its release. There were protests in some places, legal challenges and strong debates online. Even with the controversy, many people decided to watch the film in theatres. After ten days of release, the movie has now crossed the Rs 32 crore mark in India.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 10

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond earned around Rs 3.18 crore on Day 10 at the box office. The film had already collected about Rs 22.9 crore during its first week in theatres. With the latest numbers added, the total collection of the film has reached around Rs 32.68 crore in India.

As per Sacnilk, the report also states that the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of about 18.09 percent on Sunday, March 8. This shows that the film is still bringing audiences to cinemas in many cities.

The subject of the film and the discussions around it have made viewers interested in watching it themselves.

Even though reactions to the film have been mixed, the steady numbers suggest that people are still going to theatres. Word of mouth and ongoing discussions often help films continue their run at the box office.

Comparison with the first film

The sequel started a little slower compared to the original, The Kerala Story. As per Sacnilk, the sequel earned around Rs 4.25 crore on its first Saturday. The first film had collected about Rs 6.75 crore on its first Saturday after its release. So the opening numbers were slightly higher for the original movie.

However, box office analysts say that the sequel is slowly building its collection day by day.

Limited competition in theatres

Another reason for the film’s steady performance is the limited competition in theatres right now. There are not many major releases running at the same time.

Because of this, The Kerala Story 2 has managed to keep screens in several regions. This helps the film continue attracting viewers even after the first week.

As per Sacnilk, the film had already collected around Rs 29.40 crore earlier in its theatrical run before the second weekend.

On the evening of March 7, the film recorded around 15.13 percent Hindi occupancy, showing that audiences were still visiting theatres.

About the film Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is the sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story. The film stars Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha and Ulka Gupta.

The story continues to explore sensitive and socially debated topics that were first shown in the original film. The sequel expands the narrative with new characters and situations.

While the film has received mixed reviews, it has once again sparked strong conversations among audiences. With steady box office numbers so far, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond may continue its run in theatres in the coming days.