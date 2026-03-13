The Indian Box Office is seeing a massive surge as Ranveer Singh’s latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, hits the theatres. As of March 13, 2026, the pre-release interest has moved past typical expectations for a big-budget sequel.

This growth has surprised many industry watchers who usually expect South Indian stars to hold the top spots for early ticket sales. By breaking long-standing records, Singh is showing that a Hindi film can generate this level of excitement across the entire country.

ALSO READ Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan in trouble as Amazon Prime Video terminates Rs 120 crore deal

The dethroning of a titan

The biggest news involves the film overtaking the previous best for early screenings. According to data from Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 22.44 crore gross in paid preview advance bookings. This total beats the previous record of Rs 21 crore held by the 2025 Pawan Kalyan film, They Call Him OG. Taking the top spot from a major South Indian star is a rare event for a Bollywood production.

Reports from The Indian Express suggest that the momentum for the March 18 previews is increasing quickly. Trade experts expect the final amount for these early shows to finish between Rs 35–40 crore. This would be a large jump from previous milestones and predicts a record breaking opening for the film; the sequel already seems to be attracting a wide audience before its official opening day.

A trail of obliterated records

The movie has also moved past several other domestic records. Sacnilk reports that it surpassed the Bollywood preview record of Rs 8.75 crore previously set by Stree 2. Ticket prices show a wide range, starting at Rs 59 in Chennai and going up to Rs 3,100 at Mumbai’s INOX Megaplex. Even with these high prices in some cities, the film has sold over 3.5 lakh tickets already.

Sacnilk reports that the total worldwide advance bookings have passed Rs 50 crore gross. Based on the data, experts have predicted a Rs 100 crore opening day in the Hindi-speaking regions. If the film continues at this pace, Ranveer Singh could join Shah Rukh Khan as one of the few actors to have two consecutive movies earn over Rs 1,000 crore globally. The upcoming week will show if the film can maintain this level of popularity at the theaters.