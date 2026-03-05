Bollywood actor Sonu Sood extends his support to Indian and foreign nationals stuck in Dubai, amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. With missiles and drones being intercepted across residential areas, it has left several residents in distress. From tourists and students to those on a work visa, Sonu Sood has offered help to all those stuck.

Sharing a video message on X (formerly Twitter), Sonu Sood captioned the announcement, “If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost.” He urged those in need to message him on his social media handles or approach Dugasta Properties, offering accommodation, free of cost.

Sonu Sood’s message amid the Iran-US war

In his message, the activist-actor said, “Anyone who’s stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay.” He added, “We’ll make sure that you get free of cost accommodation.”

He clarified that this offer was not just limited to Indian nationals, but also to anyone who was stuck in Dubai. “We will make sure that you get a stay till you reach your country.”

The message came with a caption, “No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity.”

War has left many travelers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help.

@dugastaproperties

Please share so this reaches… pic.twitter.com/TDDr9st79M — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 5, 2026

Sonu Sood – the humanitarian

This, however, is not an isolated incident but comes after several other philanthropists and industrialists in Dubai came together for the cause. Sonu Sood, though, has always been known for such initiatives, especially during a time of national crisis. Earlier in 2025, he was also one of the front-runners to extend support to the farmers in distress during the Punjab floods that wreaked havoc in the state.

He was also one of the foremost actors in Bollywood who became a hero beyond screens to arrange supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. A philanthropist and more, Sonu Sood has always been a positive pillar in times of distress and takes the vocal route to raise a voice for a cause. He even called for a nationwide ban on social media for teens, especially during the harrowing incident that shook Ghaziabad earlier this year.