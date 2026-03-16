If you haven’t watched Sinners yet, you’re definitely in the minority right now. Michael B. Jordan’s chilling Southern Gothic horror film has exploded in popularity after a massive night at the 98th Academy Awards. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners dominated the Oscars, picking up several major awards and leaving audiences eager to see what all the buzz is about.

While Micahel B. Jordan won the Best Actor award, the film also bagged Best Original Screenplay, Best Score, and Best Cinematography awards. Jordan’s performance, in particular, has received a lot of praise because he plays twin brothers in the story. Many critics are already calling it one of the strongest performances of his career.

After the big Oscar win, many people who missed watching the film in theatres are now trying to figure out where they can watch it.

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Where can you stream Sinners

Right now, the easiest way to watch Sinners is through HBO Max. The movie is part of the platform’s library, so anyone with a subscription can stream it without paying extra. Since arriving on the service, it has quickly climbed the charts and become one of the most-watched titles on the platform.

There’s also a special version available for fans who want to see how the movie was made. The ‘Bonus X-Ray Edition’ includes short behind-the-scenes clips and a featurette that explains how the filmmakers managed the scenes where Jordan appears on screen as both twins at the same time.

If you prefer another streaming service, the film is also available through Prime Video. Viewers can watch it using an HBO Max add-on or by logging in with their Max account.

Renting or buying the movie

For people who don’t subscribe to streaming services, there are still other options. Sinners is currently available to rent or buy on several digital platforms. You can find it on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. The film is offered in 4K Ultra HD on most of these platforms.

Renting works well if you just want to watch it once. But many viewers are choosing to buy the film instead, mainly because it’s the kind of movie people often go back to. Between the story, the performances and the visuals, it has plenty of moments that are worth revisiting.

What the story is about

Sinners takes place in Mississippi during the 1930s. The story follows twin brothers, Smoke and Stack Moore, both played by Michael B. Jordan. After spending years in Chicago’s criminal world, the brothers return to their hometown, hoping to leave that life behind. Their plan is to open a juke joint and start fresh with their family.

But things don’t stay calm for long. The brothers soon realise that the problems waiting for them go far beyond their past. Alongside the harsh reality of the Jim Crow South, they also find themselves facing a terrifying supernatural threat that turns their quiet new life into a desperate fight to survive.

For anyone who enjoys horror films or simply wants to catch up on the big Oscar winners this year, Sinners has quickly become one of the must-watch movies of the moment.