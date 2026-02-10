Madras HC verdict on Vijay film’s release date: Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong has been stuck in a legal battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the Madras High Court. Slated to release on January 9 initially, the film has been delayed for over a month now. According to reports, KVN Productions, Justice PT Asha permitted their request to withdraw their writ petition agianst the CBFC in the hearing today, February 10.

Presided by Justice Asha, the single bench judge who had earlier cleared Jana Nayagan for a U/A 16+ certification, heard their plea. This comes after the producers had sent a letter to the High Court registry expressing sharp intent to bow out of the litigation. They informed the Madras High Court, the Jana Nayagan makers confirmed that they have opted to abide by the review proce. The case, KVN Productions v CBFC, was posted for withdrawal today.

Jana Nayagan vs CBFC: Legal battle comes to an end

Vijay’s political drama made 27 individual cuts in December 2025, following the advice of the censor board, which had then agreed to green-light the release. Resubmitting the film on December 24, 2025, it was later that they found a revising committee had been set up to re-review the film. Jana Nayagan makers then moved the Madras HC after CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi’s complaint came to light.

Serious concerns were raised, about the ill-fated portrayal of religious conflicts and the Indian armed forces. In a separate plea, Jana Nayagan was also heard before the Supreme Court of India, which refused to entertain their plea. Keeping their release date in a limbo, the film was re-referred to CBFC’s revising committee, as fans and makers of the Rs 500 crore await the final verdict.

