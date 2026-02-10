Madras HC verdict on Vijay film’s release date: Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong has been stuck in a legal battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the Madras High Court. Slated to release on January 9 initially, the film has been delayed for over a month now. According to reports, KVN Productions, Justice PT Asha permitted their request to withdraw their writ petition agianst the CBFC in the hearing today, February 10.
Presided by Justice Asha, the single bench judge who had earlier cleared Jana Nayagan for a U/A 16+ certification, heard their plea. This comes after the producers had sent a letter to the High Court registry expressing sharp intent to bow out of the litigation. They informed the Madras High Court, the Jana Nayagan makers confirmed that they have opted to abide by the review proce. The case, KVN Productions v CBFC, was posted for withdrawal today.
Jana Nayagan vs CBFC: Legal battle comes to an end
Vijay’s political drama made 27 individual cuts in December 2025, following the advice of the censor board, which had then agreed to green-light the release. Resubmitting the film on December 24, 2025, it was later that they found a revising committee had been set up to re-review the film. Jana Nayagan makers then moved the Madras HC after CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi’s complaint came to light.
Serious concerns were raised, about the ill-fated portrayal of religious conflicts and the Indian armed forces. In a separate plea, Jana Nayagan was also heard before the Supreme Court of India, which refused to entertain their plea. Keeping their release date in a limbo, the film was re-referred to CBFC’s revising committee, as fans and makers of the Rs 500 crore await the final verdict.
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Verdict Highlights: Check Madras HC verdict, CBFC decision, fan reactions, and more
Jana Nayagan Release Date Verdict LIVE: What it means for Vijay?
As the legal battle of Vijay's Jana Nayagan comes to an end, the CBFC has regained the final say on the film's release. The review and certification process has been continued, as per the Cinematograph Act (1952).
Jana Nayagan now faces fresh scrutiny for alleged religious sentiment violations.
Jana Nayagan HC hearing LIVE: Producers back out
Jana Nayagan producers, KVN Productions, have withdrawn their plea against CBFC, as Madras HC green flags their appeal.
The Court has permitted Jana Nayagan's production house to withdraw the case, producers allowed to bow out.
Jana Nayagan HC hearing LIVE: Producer moves for withdrawal
Jana Nayagan producers had previously written to the registry, informing that they had decided to go ahead with the review from the CBFC's revising committee. Hence, withdrawing from the litigation process.
Jana Nayagan release date CBFC row LIVE: Proceedings to begin shortly
The Madras High Court will take up the plea filed by KVN Productions, makers of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, shortly. The verdict on the censor certificate delay will be out, soon.
Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing LIVE: OTT deal in jeopardy?
As per past reports, Jana Nayagan secured a Rs 122 crore deal with Amazon Prime Video for its OTT release. Typically, with a 4-8 week shelf-life, it is slated for its release on the OTT platform. Given the legal trouble, Jana Nayagan's OTT release seems like a distant dream. With no release date set, fans are hoping for a second trailer, including the suggested cuts from the CBFC, if any.
Jana Nayagan Release Date Update LIVE: Is there a second trailer coming?
Jana Nayagan, with a pending release, is yet to receive an official certification from the censor board. Fans on social media, hopeful for a February 2026 release, question whether there will be a new trailer for Vijay's Jana Nayagan releasing soon. While there is no official word, today's hearing at the Madras HC would clarify the future of Vijay's political drama.
However, based on the latest update, Vijay has urged his legal team to bow out of the legal battle with the censor board, as the film returns to the revising committee.
Jana Nayagan marks Prakash Raj's seventh collaboration with Tamil superstar Vijay. Playing the right hand to Bobby Deol, Raj portrays a scheming political figure and fits the archetype of an authoritative and amorally ambiguous leader.
Sparking a row over his rumoured exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', the actor denied such claims. Taking to X, he set the record straight, calling the rumours 'fake news' and ended his note with a sharp remark, 'grow up and have a life'.
Jana Nayagan Release Date Update LIVE: Indian cinema's tryst with trouble
Jana Nayagan is not the first Indian movie to be in trouble with the law. Here's a list of films which faced a troubled release:
1. Bandit Queen (1994) - banned by CBFC for explicit scenes, cleared by the SC after cuts
2. Black Friday (2004) - Stayed by the Bombay High Court until the 1993 trial ended, and was released 4 years later in 2007.
3. Udta Punjab (2016) - Based on the gruesome drug abuse issue in Punjab, starring Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, CBFC demanded 89 cuts, and was permitted later with 1 cut by the Bombay HC.
4. Lipstick Under My Burkha (2007) - CBFC rejected the film as 'lady-oriented'. Later, not released in India, but the FCAT overruled for release.
Jana Nayagan Madras HC LIVE: Plot details of Vijay's film
Thalapathy VIjay’s final film is set to be a hardcore political drama. As netizens claim that Jana Nayagan is a remake of the Telugu film Bahgavanth Kesari, the political action-thriller takes a modern twist.
Centred around one populist leader, old wounds are reopened when he spots a scared child. Former cop Vijay headlines the movie and gets pulled into a personal revenge plot.
Jana Nayagan, releasing in Hindi with the name Jana Neta, also features Bobby Deol, opposite Vijay. His longest movie after Nanban, Jana Nayagan, has a runtime of 3 hours and 6 mins.
Jana Nayagan Release Date Update LIVE: Fans calling it 'judgement day'
Fans on social media have flooded X (formerly Twitter) and have called Jana Nayagan's hearing with the Madras HC today, the 'judgement day'. As the fans await the final release date of the Vijay starrer, they are rallying for a February 20 release.
" Hoping for some good news, something we’re all eagerly waiting for," wrote a fan.
Jana Nayagan Madras HC LIVE: Vijay's starrer campaign with the Supreme Court
In another hearing, the Jana Nayagan makers decided to approach the Supreme Court of India. The bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, however, refused to entertain their plea. Citing jurisdiction, they shunned Jana Nayagan from the apex court.
Jana Nayagan Release Date Update LIVE: What did CBFC find objectionable?
The official complaint from the CBFC chairman found several religious sentiments being hurt and influenced by foreign forces. Additionally, there were instances of the alleged ill-portrayal of the Indian Army and its imagery.
Jana Nayagan Madras HC LIVE: What happens next?
Given that the Jana Nayagan makers will withdraw their writ petition against the CBFC, the Vijay starrer's fate lies with the censor board. If they do issue the certificate, Jana Nayagan will have a potential release date. However, if they deny, the path to the court has been blocked. Since the matter remains sub-judice, details are likely to change.
Jana Nayagan Release Date Update LIVE: Vijay starrer follows CBFC path
Jana Nayagan's release date is still awaited as it follows the CBFC path. Sent to the revising committee, the makers are set to withdraw their lawsuit at the Madras HC today.
Jana Nayagan Madras HC LIVE: Complete timeline of Vijay's legal battle
2025
December 15 – Post-production completes
December 18 – Jana Nayagan submitted to CBFC Chennai
December 24 – Makers accept minor edits, cuts, and mutes suggested, resubmit revision version, U/A 16+ indicated
2026
January 5 – Makers informed of complaint
January 6 – KVN Production file petition to Madras High Court
January 9 – Single judge, Justice PT Asha, directs CBFC to issue U/A certification
Order stayed, CBFC files writ plea
January 11 – Producers approach the Supreme Court after hearing scheduled post January 20
January 15 – SC refused to hear Jana Nayagan matter, instructs makers to approach the Madras HC Division Bench
January 20 - Madras HC reserves order, refers to Justice PT Asha
January 27 - Jana Nayagan sent back to CBFC
As fans await an update on Jana Nayagan's release date, there are speculations that the Vijay starrer will see the light of day on Holi 2026. While there is no confirmation on the same, Jana Nayagan cannot be released without a censor certificate issued by the CBFC. Touted as the last film of the actor-turned-politician, some reports also suggest a political agenda behind the delayed release.
Several fans on social media have also hinted at a February 20 release.
Jana Nayagan Madras HC LIVE: Hearing time
According to the cause list accessed by Bar and Bench, the matter has been listed before Justice PT Asha, at the Madras High Court, for 10.30 AM IST.
Jana Nayagan Release Date Update LIVE: Vijay starrer back for review
On January 27, a division bench of the Madras High Court overturned an earlier order that had directed the CBFC to grant a U/A certificate to Jana Nayagan. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, said proper procedures had not been followed and asked the board to review the film again. Since then, the producers had not moved the single judge or the Supreme Court, making their decision to withdraw the writ petition their first major step after the setback.
Jana Nayagan Madras HC LIVE: What did the CBFC complaint say?
The letter of complaint from the CBFC read, "Dear Sir, It has come to my attention that the upcoming movie Jana Nayagan received approval from the Chennai board despite procedural lapses. The film portrays foreign powers fueling significant religious conflict in India—content that I believe could disturb the social and religious peace of our country."
"There are many Army-related references in the film, but no defence expert has been included in the Examining Committee to address these issues. There are procedural lapses during the examination of the film, which is a gross violation of the Cinematograph Act and Rules. I am an APM (Advisory Panel Member) member and I have watched the film on December 19, 2025 but my objections were not considered during examination of the film. So, we humbly request you to intervene in the procedure and direct the competent authority to re-examine the film," the complaint added, as per an India Today report.
Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing LIVE: What to expect?
With Jana Nayagan's release date in limbo, Vijay fans are eager for an update. According to the latest development, the makers, KVN Productions, have approached the Madras High Court to seek permission to withdraw their writ petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Track the latest developments in Jana Nayagan’s Madras High Court hearing today, as the Vijay starrer remains under legal scrutiny. Follow live updates on whether the makers will withdraw their plea while the CBFC’s revising committee reviews the film amid ongoing certification concerns.