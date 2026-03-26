The wizarding world is returning to screens earlier than anyone expected. On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, HBO released the first official teaser for its high-budget Harry Potter series. While early reports suggested the show would not arrive until 2027, the trailer ends with a surprise announcement: the first episode will premiere on Christmas Day 2026.

This first season, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will consist of eight episodes and promises a more detailed look at the books than the original movies.

A grounded and book-accurate first look

The two-minute trailer focuses on the early chapters of the first book, showing a grounded 1990s setting. It opens with scenes of a young, messy-haired Harry being bullied at his school, a moment from the books that was never shown in the films. The footage then shifts to the magical world, showing Harry’s first meeting with Hagrid in a train station and his arrival at a snow-covered Hogwarts.

Fans also got their first look at the Sorting Hat, a Quidditch match, and a dark potions classroom, all set to a new, atmospheric score by legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

The next generation of Hogwarts students

This reboot has a completely new cast, led by 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter. He is joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The adult cast has also drawn a lot of attention, with John Lithgow appearing as a tall and wise Albus Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu taking on the role of a younger, intense Severus Snape. Other stars in the teaser include Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

Fandom erupts on X over new casting and tone

Social media platform X is flooded with reactions immediately after the trailer debuted, with the hashtag #HarryPotterHBO trending worldwide. Many fans were moved to tears by the nostalgia, with one user posting, “I’ve already cried three times. Seeing the 90s vibes and the small details from the books makes it feel like going home.”

Another X user praised the new lead, writing, “Dominic McLaughlin is the perfect Harry. He looks exactly how I imagined him while reading.” Book fans were especially happy to see scenes that were previously cut from the films finally being brought to life. However, the new look also sparked plenty of debate.

The casting of Paapa Essiedu as Snape became a major talking point, with some fans calling it a ‘bold and refreshing’ choice while others felt it was too big a change from the book’s physical description. “I’ll give him a chance, but Alan Rickman is a tough act to follow,” one X user reacted.

The new music by Hans Zimmer also received mixed reviews, as some fans missed the iconic Hedwig’s Theme by John Williams. Despite the differing opinions, the massive amount of talk shows suggests that the world is ready to head back to Hogwarts this Christmas.