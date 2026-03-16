Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is currently dismantling box office records both in India and around the world. Even with four days still to go before its official release on Thursday, March 19, the film is proving to be an unstoppable force. The timing couldn’t be better, as the release lines up with major holidays like Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

The much-anticipated sequel has already crossed Rs 60 crore in India and Rs 100 crore worldwide in total advance sales. It’s a massive win for the franchise, proving that the hype from the first film hasn’t faded one bit.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge overseas dominance

Internationally, Dhurandhar 2 is a juggernaut. It has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in worldwide advance bookings. As per Sacnilk, it’s the first Indian film to hit over $5 million (over Rs 46 crore) for an opening weekend in North America. When you combine the Rs 60 crore from overseas with the Rs 60 crore from India, the movie is sitting on a staggering Rs 120 crore in total pre-sales.

Everyone is now waiting to see if this sequel can beat the first Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 890 crore in India and over Rs 1300 crore worldwide.

India advance booking for Dhurandhar 2

On Sunday alone, Dhurandhar 2 sold another 1.5 lakh tickets for its opening day. This matched the incredible pace of its first 24 hours when bookings opened on Saturday. So far, the film has added around Rs 7 crore to its domestic collection just from Sunday’s sales. If you take out the ‘block bookings’ (which are around Rs 8 crore), the pure advance figure for the opening day stands at Rs 14.42 crore.

The Hindi version is, unsurprisingly, doing the heavy lifting. It has sold 2.82 lakh tickets, bringing in Rs 13.70 crore. This doesn’t even count special formats like IMAX (which sold nearly 5,000 tickets) or Dolby Cine.

The film is also making waves in the South. The Telugu dubbed version has already sold over 13,000 tickets. It’s a brave move, considering it will be going head-to-head with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, which releases on the same day. While the Tamil version is doing decent business with over 7,000 tickets sold, the Malayalam and Kannada versions are off to a slower start. Overall, more than 3 lakh tickets have already been sold just for the first day in India.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh vs Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Initially, Dhurandhar 2 was supposed to face a massive clash with the Yash-starrer Toxic. However, that film was pushed back to June 4 due to the ongoing unrest in the Middle East. This has cleared the way for Ranveer Singh to dominate the box office. But still, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh may give Dhurandhar: The Revenge a tough fight.

Dhurandhar 2 paid previews

The advance booking for ‘paid previews’ started nine days ago, and the response has been like never before. For the previews happening this Wednesday, March 18, the film has already sold 6.86 lakh tickets. This has brought in Rs 32.36 crore. When you add in block bookings, that single evening is expected to pull in over Rs 37 crore.

Even with ticket prices hitting Rs 3100 in some Mumbai theatres, fans are lining up. Between the paid previews and the opening day sales, the film has already amassed over Rs 60 crore in India before a single regular show has even started. This is even more impressive considering the film has an ‘A’ (Adults Only) rating.