Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has silenced all Bollywood critics and delivered a massive blockbuster end to 2025. Creating a Rs 1300 crore empire, the Aditya Dhar directorial etched its name in Indian cinema’s history. With a sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on the way, it secured one of the biggest non-theatrical deals in Bollywood, reportedly worth Rs 245 crore.

According to a report from Pinkvilla, Dhurandhar 2 is on its way to becoming another commercial winner, even before it hits the silver screen. Scheduled to release on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, signed its OTT deal worth Rs 150 crore earlier this month.

Dhurandhar 2: Rs 150 crore OTT deal and more

The second part of Dhurandhar, which is now available on Netflix, will release on Jiostar. Acquiring the streaming rights for Rs 150 crore, Dhurandhar: The Revenge flipped the script on the OTT giant, Netflix. The satellite rights have also gone to Star Network, also a Jio entity, for Rs 50 crore.

Furthermore, Dhurandhar delivered several hit numbers, especially with Bahraini rapper Flipperachi’s viral FA9LA. Motivating yet another hit, Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s music rights were picked up by T-Series for Rs 45 crore. The overall deal was signed for Rs 245 crore, continuing the Dhurandhar dominion.

Having received a viral response from audiences globally, the Dhurandhar 2 fever hit even harder since the Rs 245 crore deal exceeded the first part by more than Rs 100 crore. Dhurandhar sealed a hefty Rs 140 crore non-theatrical deal in 2025. Considering the combined profit, including box office collections, the Dhurandhar franchise is now worth nearly Rs 2000 crore.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge – First look, teaser and predictions

Slated for an Eid 2026 release, Ranveer Singh shared the now-viral teaser on social media earlier this week. As fans praised the catchy background score, some felt ‘cheated’ as they claimed that these were just clips from the post-credit scene of Dhurandhar. It showed Hamza (Ranveer Singh) in a gory look, with a parallel storyline with his younger self. Rumours and reports suggest that URI stars, Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal, are likely to make a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, setting the bar high for the loyal fans. Can the sequel live up to the hype? A lot rides on March 19.