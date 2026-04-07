Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 20: Ranveer Singh-starrer, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the box office by storm. After beating its prequel’s lifetime record in just In 10 days, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has now become the first Indian film to cross $25 million in North America, while raking in €1 million in Germany.

The film’s first two thunderous weeks were marked by historic milestones, bringing the worldwide box office collection to Rs 1622 crore. And, as this multi-starrer became the biggest Hindi opener of all time, its third weekend neared the Rs 100 crore mark, a rare occurrence for Bollywood films nowadays.

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 20

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 faced a sudden slump below the Rs 20 crore mark on its third Monday. A staggeringly low record for the film, it collected Rs 10 crore with an occupancy rate of 14.2 per cent. Facing Monday blues, this followed a nearly Rs 30 crore collection on Sunday alone. However, as the week progresses, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is likely to continue its domination over the box office.

With Akshay Kumar‘s Bhoot Bangla releasing this week, on April 10, it is set to clash with Dhurandhar’s third week on the big screen. While the horror-comedy makers seem confident, the gradual decline in Dhurandhar 2’s momentum might bring an uptick for the Akshay Kumar starrer.

The latest numbers reveal that the Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection in India zoomed past the Rs 1000 crore mark after its third weekend, followed by a 65 per cent drop. The overseas collection also remained in the single-digit ballpark of Rs 5 crore on Day 19, taking the total tally to Rs 397 crore.

Dhurandhar 2: Box office records broken so far

Official Jio Studios data revealed that Dhurandhar 2 not only started with a bang with the highest paid previews in March 2026, but it also had the biggest opening weekend worldwide. In India, it had crossed the Rs 750 crore mark in four days itself.

Not only the speed, but also the magnitude of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was observed when it became the fastest film, globally, to breach the Rs 1000 crore mark, as Aditya Dhar scripted history.