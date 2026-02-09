Bad Bunny, the world-famous star from Puerto Rico, took the stage for a performance that people will remember for a long time. For the first time in the 60-year history of the NFL championship game, the big show was performed almost entirely in Spanish. Bad Bunny showed the world that music can bring everyone together, even if they speak different languages.

A big night for Latino culture

The 13-minute show was full of high energy. The stage was built to look like a busy street in New York City. It even had a ‘bodega,’ which is a small neighbourhood grocery store. The store had a glowing sign that said ‘We Accept EBT.’ This was a special detail because it showed the real-life neighbourhoods where many of his fans live and grow up.

Bad Bunny performed his biggest hits, like Nuevayol and Baile Inolvidable. He did not perform alone. Famous singers Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin joined him on stage to help celebrate. Together, they turned the football field into a massive dance floor.

At the end of the show, Bad Bunny shouted out the names of many different countries, including Brazil, Colombia, and Venezuela. He finished by yelling the name of his home, Puerto Rico, and saying, ‘God bless America.’ It was a moment of pride for millions of people watching at home.

A winning year

This Super Bowl performance was the ‘cherry on top’ of an incredible year for the 31-year-old artist. Just last week, Bad Bunny won a Grammy Award for ‘Album of the Year’ for his record Debí Tirar Más Fotos. This was a very special moment for him as it was the first time an album recorded only in Spanish won the top prize in music history.

Getting to the Super Bowl stage was not always easy for him. Some people in the government and on the news had criticized the NFL for choosing him. Because there is a lot of talk about immigration in the news right now, some people felt a Spanish-speaking star shouldn’t lead the show. However, Bad Bunny did not let the talk stop him. He focused on his music and making his fans proud of where they come from.

A special message for everyone

The show was also very special for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. Usually, the NFL uses American Sign Language (ASL) for the show. This year, they did something brand new. Because Bad Bunny uses a lot of Puerto Rican slang and special words, the NFL hired an interpreter to use Puerto Rican Sign Language (LSPR).

LSPR is a unique way of signing used on the island of Puerto Rico. This language is ‘endangered,’ which means not many people use it anymore. By using LSPR, deaf fans could feel the true meaning and vibe of songs like ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ just as the singer intended. The show on NBC did not even use English subtitles, letting the Spanish language and the music speak for themselves.

‘Get ready to dance’

Before the big game, Bad Bunny told reporters that he was feeling a mix of nerves and excitement. He said he was happy for his family, his friends, and his culture. He also reminded fans of something he said on TV last year: you don’t need to know every word of Spanish to enjoy his music. He told the audience that the most important thing was to be ready to dance.

By the time the fireworks went off at the end of the night, it was clear that the whole world was dancing with him. Bad Bunny didn’t just play a concert; he made history by staying true to his roots. He proved that you can be a global superstar while being exactly who you are.