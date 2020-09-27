BPSC Prelims 2020 registration starts today! Here is how you can apply

The application forms are available online till October 20.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) as per its notification has opened up the registration process for recruitment under the Bihar Combined Civil Service this year. According to the notification, there are 731 posts vacant and details regarding the positions have been out. Interested candidates can check and apply for these positions via the official website of the BPSC- www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. As the registration for the pre-exams starts today, (September 27), candidates can take a note on how to register.

BPSC Prelims 2020: How to Apply

Interested candidates will have to visit the official website of BPSC- onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the webpage, there will be an option for ‘BPSC 66th Civil Services Exam 2020.’

After clicking on the option, a registration link will be visible.

Candidates select the registration link and fill in the application form with their details.

While filling out the application form, candidates will be asked to upload their scanned photograph and signatures.

After the details are finished, applicants will have to make an online payment for the application.

Once the payment process is completed, the registration process will also be finished.

The application forms are available online till October 20. All applications are advised to fill out the application within the time frame and as not meeting the deadline will result in failure of the application acceptance by the commission.

The exam will be held on December 27, 2020.

All the students who will qualify in the preliminary exam will have to take the Mains exam. After the exam stage, they will go to the interview stage. Depending on the marks obtained during the Mains exam and interview stage, final merit of the candidates will be decided. All those until the age of 37 years are eligible to apply for the exams.