As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and businesses to adapt to technological disruption, employers are increasingly looking beyond technical qualifications and placing greater value on human-centric skills such as critical thinking, adaptability, communication and resilience. Industry leaders and workforce experts say the future of work will belong to professionals who can combine technological fluency with creativity, emotional intelligence and the ability to navigate change.

According to the 2025 edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Future of Jobs Report, skill gaps remain the biggest barrier to business transformation globally, with 63% of employers identifying them as a major challenge. The report also found that analytical thinking, resilience, flexibility and agility are among the most sought-after workplace skills, while AI and big data are the fastest-growing skill areas.

Against this backdrop, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, CEO of the London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD), believes the most significant skills shortages among young professionals today are not necessarily technical but human.

Speaking about the changing demands of the workplace, Dr. Somani said many young professionals possess academic qualifications but often struggle with applying their knowledge in real-world situations.

“The most pressing skills gaps among young professionals are not purely technical, they are deeply human. While many individuals are academically qualified, there is often a gap in critical thinking, adaptability, communication, and emotional intelligence,” she said.

According to Professor Somani, employers increasingly seek professionals who can solve problems, collaborate across cultures and respond confidently to challenges. She added that resilience has emerged as a critical but often underdeveloped capability among young workers.

“I feel that in a world that is rapidly evolving, knowledge alone is no longer sufficient,” she said.

AI Must Complement, Not Replace, Human Thinking

As AI tools become deeply integrated into classrooms and workplaces, educational institutions face growing pressure to ensure students retain independent thinking skills.

Professor Somani argued that universities must position AI as an enabler rather than a substitute for human creativity and judgment.

“AI should be used as a tool to support learning, helping students access information, analyse data, and improve efficiency. But it should never replace critical thinking, creativity, and ethical reasoning,” she said.

She stressed that the purpose of education extends beyond delivering information and includes helping students develop the ability to question assumptions, reflect on ideas and innovate responsibly.

Her views align with broader workforce trends. The WEF report notes that while demand for AI-related skills is growing rapidly, employers continue to prioritise creative thinking, resilience and lifelong learning alongside technical expertise.

Preparing Students for Jobs That Do Not Yet Exist

With rapid technological change creating entirely new career pathways, educational institutions can no longer rely solely on traditional teaching models, Dr. Somani said.

Instead, she believes schools and universities should focus on developing transferable skills that remain relevant regardless of industry shifts.

“Institutions must move beyond teaching fixed knowledge and instead develop transferable skills such as adaptability, problem-solving, creativity, and lifelong learning,” she said.

She also emphasised the importance of cultivating curiosity and exposing students to diverse industries and perspectives, enabling them to adapt to evolving career opportunities.

“The future is unpredictable, but one thing is certain, those who are adaptable, curious, resilient and possess a diverse skillset will always find their desired career and position,” she added.

Three Skills Every Graduate Needs

Asked about the most important capabilities graduates should develop regardless of their academic discipline, Professor Somani identified adaptability, communication and critical thinking as the essential trio.

“First is adaptability. The ability to adjust to change, learn new skills, and remain flexible is critical in a fast-evolving global landscape,” she said.

She described communication as a fundamental skill that helps professionals build trust, relationships and influence, while critical thinking enables them to evaluate information and make informed decisions.

“In an era where there is an overload of information and mis-information, this skill is more important than ever,” she said.