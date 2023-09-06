PrepInsta promotes Vibudh Upadhyay to head of growth strategy.

scorecardresearch
In June 2019, Upadhyay, a Mechanical Engineering B.Tech graduate from Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology, embarked on his journey at PrepInsta as a content developer.

Written by FE Education
PrepInsta, a placement preparation and an ed-tech brand has announced the promotion of Vibudh Upadhyay to the position of head of growth strategy. In June 2019, Upadhyay, a Mechanical Engineering B.Tech graduate from Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology, embarked on his journey at PrepInsta as a content developer. Over the years, he steadily climbed the career ladder, reaching the position of Content Development Manager in 2021. In 2023, Upadhyay earned a promotion to the role of Organic Growth Manager, according to an official release.

In his new role as head of growth strategy, Upadhyay will oversee the content team, manage content production and focus on enhancing organic website traffic and user retention. He will also continue to monitor and optimise various website aspects, including page load times and page weight. Additionally, Upadhyay remains deeply committed to market research and trend analysis to ensure PrepInsta stays at the forefront of industry developments, the release mentioned.

“Vibudh Upadhyay’s journey at PrepInsta is a testament to the power of dedication, innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence. His promotion to head of growth strategy reflects our commitment to nurturing talent within our organization. With Vibudh at the helm, we’re poised to achieve remarkable growth and impact in the industry,” Aashay Mishra, co-founder, COO, PrepInsta, said. 

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 16:07 IST

