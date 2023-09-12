Meridean Overseas Education Consultants unveils AI-powered IELTS preparation platform.

Meridean Overseas Education Consultants, a company specializing in study abroad counseling, has launched the Prepare IELTS (PI) platform. This initiative is tailored to help prospective test-takers achieve their desired scores in the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). Prepare IELTS (PI) is an AI-powered IELTS preparation platform that aims to provide a range of both complementary and premium IELTS materials. Its main goal is to assist students in realising their dreams of pursuing higher education abroad at their preferred universities or exploring international job opportunities, according to an official statement.

Students have the flexibility to access these resources at their convenience, enabling them to prepare for the test at their own pace. The platform offers a range of materials encompassing all aspects of the IELTS test, including Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. Through the utilisation of PI’s IELTS resources, students gain a thorough understanding of the IELTS examination. These resources intricately dissect the various sections of the test, equipping students to anticipate the challenges they will face on test day, the statement mentioned.

“We want to provide our IELTS test takers with every resource we can to help them realise their dreams of relocating, working, or studying abroad. Therefore, we are thrilled to introduce Prepare IELTS (PI) to give them the best possibility of realising their ambitions,” Amar Bahada, director, Meridean Overseas Education Consultants PVT LTD, said.

Furthermore, candidates gain access to valuable resources such as practice writing with sample responses, feedback on reading and listening questions, targeted guidance on areas for improvement and instructional videos to aid in their exam preparation. They can engage in the IELTS Test series for practice, with the option to time themselves or work without time constraints, review correct answers, and assess their progress to enhance their overall performance, as per the statement.