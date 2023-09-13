More than Rs four crore in funds have been disbursed for the provision of teaching and learning materials to 1,531 schools under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, as stated by Shelly Oberoi, mayor. The mayor’s office asserts that this marks the inaugural allocation of funds for teaching and learning materials (TLM) to MCD-operated schools. The AAP government has initiated efforts to elevate the education standards within MCD schools to a global level. Simultaneously, there is significant progress in enhancing both the educational quality and the infrastructure of these schools, according to an official statement.

The AAP-led MCD funds were allocated on September 11 and are intended for the procurement of stationery items, as well as for making photocopies of evaluation papers and assignments for the students enrolled in the academic session of 2023-24, the statement mentioned.

The allocated sum of funds, totaling Rs four crore, has been earmarked to benefit 8.16 lakh students who are currently enrolled in grades 1st-5th within MCD schools. The distribution of funds to individual schools is based on their respective student populations. Additionally, these funds will cover the expenses associated with co-curricular activities conducted on Wednesdays. Zonal Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) and Assistant Directors of Education (ADEs) will have the opportunity to access these funds in advance through the respective Zonal District Cashiers (DCAs) or Accounts Officers (AOs).

