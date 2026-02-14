The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 (January) results very soon. Since the answer key objection window closed on February 6, over 13 lakh students are now eagerly waiting to see their scores. These results will decide who can appear for JEE Advanced and who becomes eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.

As per NTA’s timeline, the JEE Main Session 1 result is expected to be released by February 12, 2026. The results are usually announced in the evening, between 6 pm and 9 pm IST. The final answer key is also expected to be published on the same day, either a little before the result or along with it.

JEE Main Result 2026: Websites to check JEE Main result

Students can check their JEE Main 2026 results on the following official websites:

jeemain.nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

JEE Main Result 2026: Credentials required to check and download results

To check your JEE Main 2026 scorecard, keep these details ready:

-Application number

-Date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) or password

-Security pin (CAPTCHA)

If you have forgotten your application number, you can click on the “Forgot Application Number” option available on the website and recover it easily.

JEE Main Result 2026: How to download the scorecard

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Scorecard”

Enter your application number and date of birth/password

Fill in the security pin and submit

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the PDF and take 2–3 printouts for counselling

JEE Main Result 2026: What Information will be on the result?

Your scorecard will include:

Personal details: Name, roll number, category

Subject-wise percentile: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Overall NTA percentile score

JEE Advanced qualification status

Note: The All India Rank (AIR) will be released only after Session 2 (April) results are announced.