Internshala partners with Nestlé India; launches NESTERNSHIP 2023.

Internshala, the career-tech platform, is currently hosting NESTERNSHIP 2023 in collaboration with Nestlé India. Launched in 2020, this internship programme aims to actively involve young individuals while offering them insights into the operational dynamics of the FMCG sector. By doing so, the initiative seeks to empower young participants, fostering their personal growth, self-reliance, and employability prospects. Interested students hailing from diverse educational backgrounds have the opportunity to submit their applications before the deadline of August 31, 2023, according to an official release.

The NESTERNSHIP programme presents aspiring students the chance to apply for 10-week internships across a spectrum of disciplines, including sales, marketing, finance, supply chain management, legal, information technology, sustainability, technical and production, human resources, corporate affairs, and business services. Apart from the invaluable first hand exposure of being mentored by seasoned experts at Nestlé India, selected candidates will also be granted a certificate of completion issued by Nestlé, along with an Amazon Voucher worth Rs 10,000 upon successful conclusion of the internship, the release mentioned.

At Internshala, we are always striving to bring practical based learning experiences through meaningful internships for the students of India. Hosting NESTERNSHIP 2023 with the multinational FMCG organisation, Nestlé is our yet another stride towards bringing such internship opportunities which offer skilling with experiential learning to aspiring students,” Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala, said.