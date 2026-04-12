Ireland has emerged as a new higher education destination for Indian students – from just 700 Indian students in 2013, the number reached 11,000 in 2024, and while 2025 is expected to show slightly higher figures, the country may be approaching its natural capacity.

According to Elizabeth McHenry, regional manager for Asia at Education in Ireland, this growth is a testament to the value Indian students bring to the Irish economy, universities, and social fabric. But for a nation of just over 5 million people, the focus is now shifting towards student experience rather than sheer volume.

Quality over quantity

While 11,000 students might seem modest compared to the hundreds of thousands who flock to the UK, Australia, or the US, McHenry said that with 25 universities in total, the goal is not to compete on numbers, but to maintain a diverse campus environment. “We want students who come from India to have the best possible international experience,” she said. “An Indian student should not travel to Ireland only to find herself in a classroom with fellow Indians, but on a campus powered by a global mix of nationalities.”

The stay-back visa

One of the primary drivers of student interest in Ireland is the country’s favourable visa policies. “It offers a one-year stay-back visa for undergraduate students and a two-year stay-back visa for postgraduates,” McHenry said. “While this stay-back period is a central pillar of the Irish education ecosystem, it is only one part of the attraction.”

She added that academic standards remain a significant draw. “All Irish universities are ranked within the top 5% worldwide, offering a high standard of teaching, coupled with mandatory internship components. Also, the ability for students to work up to 20 hours a week while studying allows them to gain work-ready skills in a country known for being safe and friendly,” she said.

Campuses in India

Despite the trend of foreign universities – primarily from Australia, the UK, and the US – setting up campuses in India’s GIFT City and other cities, Irish institutions have remained notably absent from this rush.

McHenry said that while Ireland is strong in transnational education, particularly in China, the nature of Irish institutions requires a more cautious approach. “Irish universities are government-funded, so they have to be very careful about how they spend their money,” she said. “While several institutions are currently exploring opportunities within the Indian market, we should not expect a huge rush comparable to other nations.”

A gateway to Europe

Beyond the classroom, Ireland’s status as a powerhouse within the European Union makes it an attractive destination for career-minded individuals. As an English-speaking member of the EU with a stable government and an outward-looking economy, Ireland has become the preferred location for numerous multinational corporations (MNCs) to establish their European headquarters.

McHenry said that while employment can never be guaranteed, the synergy between Irish universities and these global businesses provides students a unique advantage. “By the time students graduate, they would have typically built a portfolio and CV that makes them highly attractive to employers within one of the strongest economies in the EU,” she said.