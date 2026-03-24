RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2026 Direct Link: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the Class 10 Result 2026 today, March 24 at 1 pm. Once released, students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites. By entering the roll number on the result page, students can view their marks, division, and subject-wise scores online.

Every year, RBSE conducts the Class 10 board examinations in February and March. After the evaluation of answer sheets is completed, the board publishes the results on its official portals.

RBSE 2026: Official Websites to check result

Students can check their RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on the following websites:

-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – Official RBSE website

-rajresults.nic.in – Rajasthan board result portal

On the homepage, students will find the “Class 10 (Secondary) Result 2026” link. After clicking it, they must enter their roll number to see their result.

RBSE 2026: How to check result

Students can follow these steps to check their marks:

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Click on the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 link on the homepage. Enter your roll number in the given field. Click Submit to view your marksheet and subject-wise marks. Download or print the result for future reference.

Students should enter the correct roll number to avoid any issues while checking their results.

RBSE 2026: Alternate ways to check result

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results through the DigiLocker app.

To check the result on DigiLocker:

– Open the DigiLocker website or mobile app.

-Click on the Class 10 result link.

-Select Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

-Enter the required login details.

After submitting the details, the RBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026 will appear on the screen and can be downloaded for future use.

RBSE class 10 result 2026: Last year’s pass percentage

In the previous academic year, 93.60% of students successfully passed the RBSE Class 10 examinations, reflecting a strong overall performance by students across the state.

The high pass percentage showed the consistent academic efforts of students as well as the support provided by teachers and schools during the academic session.