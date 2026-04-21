UK Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dehradun, will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 25, a senior official has confirmed to The Indian Express.

Students can check their UK Board results on the official websites – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in – from 10 am onwards, when the result links for both exams go live.

The UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2026 were conducted from February 21 to March 20 across the state. Practical examinations were held earlier, between January 16 and February 15, at schools and designated centres.

Students who appeared for the exams can access and download their marksheets by entering details such as roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number on the result portals.

UK Board Result 2026: How to check scorecards online

By following the below mentioned steps, students can easily check and download their UBSE Class 10th and Class 12th scorecards online-

Visit the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. Click on the ‘UK Board Result 2026’ link on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details to view your result. Download and save the result for future reference. Take a printout if needed.

The online marksheet will include subject-wise marks and other key details. However, it will be provisional in nature. Original marksheets will be sent to schools a few days after the results are announced, and students will need to collect the official copies from their respective institutions.

Students who are not satisfied with their scores will have the option to apply for re-evaluation. Details regarding the application process and fee will be released on the official website once the re-evaluation window opens.

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result: What was the pass percentage in 2025?

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 90.77 per cent, while Class 12 recorded a pass rate of 88.20 per cent.

In the previous academic year, UBSE conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 exams between February 21 and March 11, with results announced on April 19.