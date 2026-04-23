The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 12 Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scores on the official website –upmsp.edu.in.

Result now declared, students can check their pass status through UPMSP’s official website, SMS service, and the Government of India’s DigiLocker platform. Here is a simple and easy guide to help students access their result details through these methods.

UP Board 12th Result 2026: Check overall pass percentage

A total of 80.38% students passed the class 12th exam, while 90.42% students passed the UP Board 10th exam.

UP Board 12th Result 2026: Full toper list

As per information revealed during the UPMSP presser, Shikha Verma has topped the UP Board Class 12 exam.

Rank 1: Shikha Verma (Sitapur): 97.60%

Rank 2: Nandini Gupta (Bareilly): 97.20%; Shreya Verma: 97.20%

Rank 3: Surbhi Yadav (Bareilly), Pooja Pal (Barabanki)

UP Board 12th Result 2026: See how to check your score

UP Board Class 12 Result 2026 has released online on the official websites. Students can follow the steps below to easily check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant link:

Step 3: Enter your UP Board 2026 roll number

Step 4: The UPMSP 12th Result 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Verify your details and download the marksheet for future reference

UP Board Results 2026: Check score via digilocker

Here is a digilocker step-by-step guide on how you can proceed with the app or its official website:

Step-1: Open the website results.digilocker.gov.in.

Step-2: Now go to UP HSC Mark Sheet/UP SSC Mark Sheet.

Step-3: Opt for UP State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination.

Step-4: Enter the roll number and select the year of passing UP Board from the drop-down menu.

Step-5: Your UP Board results will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Simply download the results or the marksheet for future reference.

UP Board Results 2026: Check via sms service

Students who took the UP Board Class 12 exams can also access their results via SMS. They simply need to type the message in the specified format and send it to the designated number to get their result.

For class 10th: type UP10 (Roll Number) and send it to 56263

For Class 12th: type UP12 (Roll Number) and send it to 56263