The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10th Result 2026 today. Students can now check their results online through the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

As one of the largest education boards in the country, the UP Board conducts examinations for lakhs of students every year. With the evaluation process now completed, students who were eagerly waiting can now access their scores online. Details regarding how to check the UP Board 10th Result 2026, passing marks, and other important updates are now available.

UP Board Class 10th Result 2026: Check topper list

As per information posted by UPMSP during its recent presser, Kashish Verma has topped the UP Board Class 10 examinations.

Rank 1: Kashish Verma (97.83%)

Rank 2: Aditi (97.50%)

Rank 3: Arpita, Rishabh, and Pari (97.33%)

UP Board 10th Result 2026: Official websites to check

Students can check their UP Board 10th Result 2026 on the following websites:

–upmsp.edu.in (official UP Board website)

–upresults.nic.in (official result portal)

–upmspresults.up.nic.in (alternative result website)

–results.digilocker.gov.in (to access digital marksheet)

ALSO READ RBSE class 10th result 2026: When and where to check Rajasthan board class 10 scorecards

Students are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly check the official websites for the latest updates.

UP Board 10th Result 2026: Important details mentioned

After downloading the result from the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad official website, students should carefully check all the information mentioned on their scorecard.

The UP Board Class 10 result will include the following details:

-Student’s name

-Roll number

-Father’s and mother’s name

-School name/code

-Subject-wise marks (theory and practical)

-Total marks obtained

-Division (First/Second/Third)

-Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Students are advised to verify all the details carefully. In case of any error or discrepancy, they should immediately contact their school authorities or the board for correction.

UP Board result 2026: Simple explanation of passing criteria

To pass the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Class 10 exam in 2026, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical marks together.

Each subject usually carries 100 marks in total, which is generally divided into 70 marks for the theory exam and 30 marks for practical or internal assessment.