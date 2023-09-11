University of East Anglia launches BSc in Economics, Behaviour and Data Science

The School of Economics at the University of East Anglia, United Kingdom (UK), has announced its newest offering to students – the Bachelor of Science programme in Economics, Behaviour, and Data Science degree. The programme intends to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of economic analysis as well as behavioural economics and data science.

According to an official release, the programme is a three-year degree course designed for students with an interest in human behaviour, number interpretation, and applying data-driven insights to improve the society and business performance.

The curriculum is designed to empower inquisitive minds by incorporating a balanced blend of theoretical knowledge and practical skills, enabling students to not only unravel the mysteries of individual decision-making but also comprehend how these choices ripple through the fabric of businesses, cities, and even governments. In addition to emphasising real-world applications, the course ensure that graduates possess a skill set that aligns with the ever-changing requirements of employers. Several industries such as health care, finance, energy, and media are optimising their outcomes and increasing their efficiencies using data science. It is of no surprise that students who can understand the reasons behind our decisions, analyse and process the data, and make meaningful interpretations for these industries will remain in high demand with attractive salaries.

Students pursuing this programme at UEA’s School of Economics will receive comprehensive training in economics, economic modelling, data science, behavioural economics, programming, and a variety of elective modules.

The BSc Economics, Behaviour, and Data Science programme is open to both domestic and international students with a passion for data-driven analysis of economic systems and human behaviour. The university is now accepting applications for the programme through its online portal: https://www.uea.ac.uk/course/undergraduate/bsc-economics-behaviour-and-data-science.

UEA also offers a variety of scholarships and financial aid options to qualified students. Please visit https://www.uea.ac.uk/course/undergraduate/bsc-economics-behaviour-and-data-science or contact the School of Economics directly for more information about the BSc Economics, Behaviour and Data Science programme.