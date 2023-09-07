The Design Village and INK Social Design, Amsterdam, sign MoU

The Design Village (TDV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INK Social Design, Amsterdam, to promote understanding and goodwill, strengthen cultural ties, and broaden the experiences and horizons of young designers. The two institutions have agreed to a four-year bilateral international industry exchange and cooperation, an official release said.

The MOU is a testament to the shared values and objectives of TDV and INK. This paves the way for a multifaceted partnership aimed at promoting the emerging domain of social design. This collaboration will create a exchange of diverse technological developments. The vision of this MOU will be achieved through educational and cultural exchange, international internships, industrial expertise, faculty collaboration, and large-impact collaborative projects.

“The partnership between the two institutions is a testament of utmost cruciality that social impact holds in the country at present. Together, we aim to drive a long-term change in clusters and focused communities that remains sustained and drives a chain for future such models,” Vatsal Agrawal, associate dean of executive affairs, TDV, said.

INK, Amsterdam, is a community of visionary designers, change makers, policy creators, and psychologists, sharing the aspiration to make the world more sustainable and inclusive.

Students of TDV are set to benefit from exposure to the exclusive partnership that will provide global opportunities to them.